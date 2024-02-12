Video: How Eddie Izzard Is Playing All the Parts in HAMLET

Eddie Izzard’s solo production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet just opened last night at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) and has been extended for a second time and will now play through March 16.

The production is adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell.

Eddie has returned to New York following last year’s sold-out run of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews at Greenwich House and in London’s West End. Hamlet reunites Eddie with Selina and Mark who collaborated on Great Expectations. It is produced by WestBeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

Best known as an actor, multi-lingual comedian, multi-marathon runner and trailblazing political candidate. Eddie Izzard’s career pushes boundaries and defies description with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.

"It's a crazy notion, but perfectly feasible to have one person be 23 people," explained Cadell. "If you get the words right and you understand the characters, the characterization is in the language. If someone like Eddie can evolve physically, and with our brilliant movement director Didi Hopkins, that is what she does. She molds herself in these different ways."

"I assume the intelligence and the imagination of the audience- that they will paint in the details," added Eddie. "The stage is bare, but imaginative."

Watch below as the pair chats more about the enorous feat that is this new production.