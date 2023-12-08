Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 8, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Joe Locke, the breakout star of Netflix’s hit show “Heartstopper,” will make his Broadway debut this January in the Tony Award-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.. (more...)

Photos: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Gets Ready for Broadway

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James. Check out photos as the full company meets the press!. (more...)

Charity Angél Dawson Joins the Cast of & JULIET in January

Charity Angél Dawson is joining the cast of & Juliet! Dawson will star as Angélique, beginning performances on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.. (more...)

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More

Attendees included the cast of The Color Purple, including Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R., and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. Check out photos!. (more...)

Sara Bareilles Wants Kelly Clarkson to Star in WAITRESS

Sara Bareilles sat down with Kelly Clarkson this morning to discuss Waitress: the Musical, coming to theaters. The Tony nominee discussed how the film is a bookend to her time starring in Waitress. While she sees it as her final time playing the role of Jenna, Bareilles did have a suggestion of who could play the role next. Watch video clips!. (more...)

Adele Reveals What Bette Midler Told Her About Broadway: 'It's Not a F*cking Joke'

Adele reveals that she has never received 'an actual offer' to do Broadway, but recalls what musical icon Bette Midler told her about the experience. See the video (more...)

Review Roundup: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago

Get ready for Betty! BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical has officially opened its pre-Broadway run in Chicago at the CIBC Theatre. Find out what the critics are saying about the show here!. (more...)

