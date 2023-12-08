Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 8th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 8, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Sunday, December 10 - How To Dance In Ohio opens on Broadway

Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in SWEENEY TODD
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Joe Locke, the breakout star of Netflix’s hit show “Heartstopper,” will make his Broadway debut this January in the Tony Award-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.. (more...)

Photos: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Gets Ready for Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James. Check out photos as the full company meets the press!. (more...)

Charity Angél Dawson Joins the Cast of & JULIET in January
by Stephi Wild
Charity Angél Dawson is joining the cast of & Juliet! Dawson will star as Angélique, beginning performances on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.. (more...)

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
by Michael Major
Attendees included the cast of The Color Purple, including Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R., and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. Check out photos!. (more...

Sara Bareilles Wants Kelly Clarkson to Star in WAITRESS
by Michael Major
Sara Bareilles sat down with Kelly Clarkson this morning to discuss Waitress: the Musical, coming to theaters. The Tony nominee discussed how the film is a bookend to her time starring in Waitress. While she sees it as her final time playing the role of Jenna, Bareilles did have a suggestion of who could play the role next. Watch video clips!. (more...)

Adele Reveals What Bette Midler Told Her About Broadway: 'It's Not a F*cking Joke'
by Michael Major
Adele reveals that she has never received 'an actual offer' to do Broadway, but recalls what musical icon Bette Midler told her about the experience. See the video (more...)

Review Roundup: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago
by Stephi Wild
Get ready for Betty! BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical has officially opened its pre-Broadway run in Chicago at the CIBC Theatre. Find out what the critics are saying about the show here!. (more...

Ingrid Michaelson

Born in NYC and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn’t until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs.

Known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style, singer-songwriter Michaelson is a force in the music industry, with four Top 20 albums and two platinum singles: “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys." Michaelson’s nine studio albums have been released on her own independent label Cabin 24 Records and her original songs have soundtracked important moments in hundreds of television series and feature films.

An Emmy Award-nominee for Best Original Song (“Build It Up” from Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere”), Michaelson also scored Hulu’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” series. She was the executive music producer for “Slumberkins” for AppleTV+, creating all new original songs for the series.

Michaelson made her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 in 2017, officially announced in 2019 that she was developing The Notebook as a musical, which also features a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake).

Other birthdays on this date include:
Graciela Daniele
Wendell Pierce
Bob Martin 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You can't stop the beat!"

- Hairspray


