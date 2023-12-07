Adele Reveals What Bette Midler Told Her About Broadway: 'It's Not a F*cking Joke'

Adele still doesn't seem to be interested in completing her EGOT with a Tony Award.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer reveals that she has never received "an actual offer" to do Broadway, but recalls what musical icon Bette Midler told her about the experience.

"I remember asking Bette Midler about it, and she loves it, but she’s like, 'It’s not a f-ing joke.' The matinees and all of that. When people are paying money, it needs to be the best f-ing thing. I don’t take that for granted."

As Adele has stated in the past, she does not think she is cut out for doing eight shows a week. She currently performs her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, only three times a week to ensure the best possible show for her audiences.

"I go to so many shows that are so f-ing half-assed, or people are late. I find it so rude. I get so annoyed. I don’t care if it’s 20 bucks for a f-ing ticket — don’t waste my time. All these people have lives."

The "Easy On Me" singer continued to share that a main reason why she has not made the jump into theatre is that she's not a fan of musicals themselves.

"I don’t love musicals. That’s the only issue. With James Corden, because he’s one of my really good friends, I surprised him and did 'Don’t Rain on My Parade' because he loves musicals so much. I’m much more of a Leonard Cohen kind of person."

While a full Broadway show does not seem to be in the cards, Adele said she could just skip right to the 11 o'clock number and just perform "Rose's Turn" from Gypsy "as the mum" several times a week.

"It’s just one big song. I think I could handle it," she said of the iconic Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne tune. "I could do that eight, 10 times a week. One big song."

Adele recently released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song. She won her first Emmy Award in 2022 for Best Outstanding Variety Special for her One Night Only concert special on CBS.