Sara Bareilles Wants Kelly Clarkson to Star in WAITRESS

Sara Bareilles sat down with Kelly Clarkson this morning to discuss Waitress: the Musical, coming to theaters today.

During the interview, the Tony nominee discussed how the film is a bookend to her time starring in Waitress. While she sees it as her final time playing the role of Jenna, Bareilles did have a suggestion of who could play the role next.

"There is something kind of bittersweet about it. I think there's a very real knowing that this will be the last time I'm on stage in that role, which doesn't mean you can't go on stage in that role," Bareilles said to Clarkson.

Clarkson reacted positively to the suggestion, with the studio audience erupting in applause.

While the "Since U Been Gone" singer hasn't made her way to Broadway just yet, she did cover "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress on her talk show, which Bareilles says she's watched "3000 times."

"I closed my eyes for the entire thing because I hadn't seen Waitress so I really didn't know what I was walking into and that song is so beautiful," Clarkson said. "It's like the most amazing song. I got through it once and I was proud to get through it without just completely breaking down."

Waitress: the Musical is in theaters today for a five-day series of nationwide special-event screenings through Bleecker Street and Fathom Events.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The show returned for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to celebrate Broadway’s re-opening in the fall of 2021.

Watch Bareilles and Clarkson discuss the role here:

Watch them discuss Clarkson's cover of "She Used to Be Mine" here: