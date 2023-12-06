Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 6th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 6, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

This Week's Call Sheet: Thursday, December 7 - The Broadway cast of Days of Wine and Roses meets the press

Sunday, December 10 - How To Dance In Ohio opens on Broadway

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Through Summer 2024

by Nicole Rosky

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will extend performances through Sunday, July 7, 2024 at the Hudson Theatre. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of The Wiz revival coming to Broadway!. (more...)

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first loo at photos and video of Boop! The Betty Boop Musical. . (more...)

Ali Louis Bourzgui Will Lead The Who's TOMMY on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ali Louis Bourzgui will play Tommy in the newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY opening on March 28, 2024.. (more...)

Amber Ardolino WIll Join the Cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE as 'Marcia Murphy' Next Year

by Stephi Wild

Amber Ardolino is joining the cast of A Beautiful Noise next year! Ardolino will play ‘Marcia Murphey’ on Broadway in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical starting Tuesday, January 2, 2024.. (more...)

Jodi Benson Will Lead HELLO, DOLLY! in Florida in Summer 2024

by Stephi Wild

Jodi Benson will lead a production of Hello, Dolly! in Florida next year at Encore! Performing Arts. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/3/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 12/3/2023.. (more...)

Second WICKED Movie Will Include Two New Songs

by Michael Major

Stephen Schwartz has revealed that the second Wicked movie will include two new songs. The Tony-winning composer revealed that the second part of the film, slated for release in November 2025, will include two original songs not heard in the stage musical. (more...)

