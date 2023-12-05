Ali Louis Bourzgui Will Lead The Who's TOMMY on Broadway

Ali Louis Bourzgui will play Tommy in the newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY opening on March 28, 2024. Preview performances will begin March 8, 2024 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award®-winning creators Pete Townshend(music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (book, direction) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.

The new production of The Who’s Tommy premiered this past Summer at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago where Chris Jones in the Chicago Tribune said “Tommy explodes with life – it’s a truly ready-for prime-time stunner. Broadway has nothing else like this wizardry going on.”

Ali Louis Bourzgui reprises the leading role on Broadway after starring in Chicago’s Goodman Theatre for which he won Chicago’s Jeff award for his performance this past Summer. The critics also raved about his performance with the Wall Street Journal saying “Ali Louis Bourzgui sings with vibrancy and scorching earnestness,” with the Chicago Sun-Times saying that he “delivers a star-making performance defined by powerhouse vocals and a balletic grace.”

Additional casting for The Who’s TOMMY on Broadway will be announced soon.

With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, The Who’s TOMMY is directed by Des McAnuff.

The Who’s TOMMY creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro (Into the Woods, Mrs. Doubtfire and Waitress); music supervision and additional arrangements by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys on Broadway, London and National Tour); musical direction and additional orchestrations by Rick Fox (Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar); set design by David Korins (Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Here Lies Love ); projection design by Peter Nigrini (Here Lies Love,MJ and Dear Evan Hansen); costume design by Sarafina Bush (for colored girls..., Pass Over on Broadway); lighting design by Amanda Zieve (Broadway associate on Escape to Margaritaville and Allegiance); sound design by Gareth Owen (Back to the Future, & Juliet and MJ); and wig and hair design byCharles LaPointe (Hamilton, Beautiful). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Merri Sugarman, CSA. Additional Chicago Casting by Lauren Port, CSA and Rachael Jimenez, CSA. Tripp Phillips is the Production Stage Manager and Bespoke Theatricals is General Manager.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

The Goodman production of The Who’s TOMMY recently won 9 Joseph Jefferson “Jeff” Awards, the most for any show this season, including Best Director for Des McAnuff and Best Production.

Pete Townshend’s prior awards for The Who’s TOMMY include a Grammy Award (1993) for the Original Broadway Cast Recording, Tony Award for Best score (1993), Toronto’s Dora Mavor Moore Award (1995) and the UK’s Olivier Award (1997). For directing The Who’s TOMMY, Des McAnuff received previously, the Tony and Drama Desk Awards (1993), Toronto’s Dora Mavor Moore Award (1995) and the UK’s Olivier Award (1997).

(Tommy) appeared in The Goodman Theatre’s production of The Who’s Tommy this past Summer. He is currently appearing as Paul in the North American tour of Company. He was seen as Young Mazin/Yousif in Layalina at The Goodman Theatre, the Broadway National Tour of The Band’s Visit (Haled). Regional highlights include Fun Home (Theaterworks, Hartford); West Side Story, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Shakespeare in Love(Hope Rep); Spring Awakening and The Tempest (Ghostlit Rep). Voiceover credits include Quiet Part Loud (Jordan Peele/Gimlet). He holds a BFA from Ithaca College.