Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Thursday, December 7 - The Broadway cast of Days of Wine and Roses meets the press

Sunday, December 10 - How To Dance In Ohio opens on Broadway

Photos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West End

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The first look production photos for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently in previews at the Phoenix Theatre, have been released. See all-new the photos below.. (more...)

JERSEY BOYS Teases 20th Anniversary Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Join the celebration as JERSEY BOYS prepares to mark its 20th anniversary with a tour. Get more details about Jersey Boys here!. (more...)

Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Deluxe Soundtrack

by Michael Major

The Super Deluxe Edition of the iconic score of The Sound of Music offers never-before-heard alternate takes of the film’s iconic songs, including such favorites as “My Favorite Things” featuring Julie Andrews and cast, “The Sound of Music,” “Something Good,” “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” “Maria,” and over 40 other previously unreleased tracks.. (more...)

Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

by Michael Major

The stars of Glee reunited to honor Naya Rivera with a previously unreleased single this year. “Prayer for the Broken,” which was initially recorded by Rivera in 2012. (more...)

THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Cuts 'African Homeland,' 'Our Prayer' & More Songs

by Michael Major

The song list for the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical has revealed what songs from the stage version have been cut for the adaptation. Songs like 'Somebody Gonna Love You,' 'Our Prayer,' 'Big Dog,' 'Dear God - Sofia,' 'Brown Betty,' 'Uh-Oh,' 'African Homeland,' have been cut from the movie. Find out the full list now!. (more...)

Video: Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN; Cast Recording Available Now!

by Stephi Wild

Concord Theatricals Recordings has released the studio cast recording of 17 Again, a musical based on the popular 2009 film. In honor of the release, a new music video for 'Time For Starting Over' performed by Eden Espinosa, has also been released.. (more...)

Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY

by Michael Major

The cast of Spamalot took over the TODAY Show Plaza this morning to perform “Knights of the Roundtable.” Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on the TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, and the cast of Spamalot appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.' Watch the video of their performance now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!