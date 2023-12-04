Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season; HE Photo 1 Tony Eligibility Determined for HERE LIES LOVE & GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 4 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Thursday, December 7 - The Broadway cast of Days of Wine and Roses meets the press
Sunday, December 10 - How To Dance In Ohio opens on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

Photos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West End
by Aliya Al-Hassan
The first look production photos for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently in previews at the Phoenix Theatre, have been released. See all-new the photos below.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

JERSEY BOYS Teases 20th Anniversary Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Join the celebration as JERSEY BOYS prepares to mark its 20th anniversary with a tour. Get more details about Jersey Boys here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Deluxe Soundtrack
by Michael Major
The Super Deluxe Edition of the iconic score of The Sound of Music offers never-before-heard alternate takes of the film’s iconic songs, including such favorites as “My Favorite Things” featuring Julie Andrews and cast, “The Sound of Music,” “Something Good,” “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” “Maria,” and over 40 other previously unreleased tracks.. (more...

Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single
by Michael Major
The stars of Glee reunited to honor Naya Rivera with a previously unreleased single this year. “Prayer for the Broken,” which was initially recorded by Rivera in 2012. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Cuts 'African Homeland,' 'Our Prayer' & More Songs
by Michael Major
The song list for the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical has revealed what songs from the stage version have been cut for the adaptation. Songs like 'Somebody Gonna Love You,' 'Our Prayer,' 'Big Dog,' 'Dear God - Sofia,' 'Brown Betty,' 'Uh-Oh,' 'African Homeland,' have been cut from the movie. Find out the full list now!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

Video: Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN; Cast Recording Available Now!
by Stephi Wild
Concord Theatricals Recordings has released the studio cast recording of 17 Again, a musical based on the popular 2009 film. In honor of the release, a new music video for 'Time For Starting Over' performed by Eden Espinosa, has also been released.. (more...

Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
by Michael Major
The cast of Spamalot took over the TODAY Show Plaza this morning to perform “Knights of the Roundtable.” Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on the TODAY SHOW
by Michael Major
Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, and the cast of Spamalot appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.' Watch the video of their performance now!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"The things we do today will be tomorrow's news."

- Newsies


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, and Dionne Warwick Recieve Medallions46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, and Dionne Warwick Recieve Medallions
LONE STAR's Nijayè Owens to Take Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram TodayLONE STAR's Nijayè Owens to Take Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today
Andy Karl to Reprise Role of 'Phil Connors' in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICALAndy Karl to Reprise Role of 'Phil Connors' in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose ParadeAudra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade

Videos

Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago Video
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You