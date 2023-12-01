Video: Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN; Cast Recording Available Now!

Concord Theatricals Recordings has released the studio cast recording of 17 Again, a musical based on the popular 2009 film. Broadway writing team Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner’s heartfelt musical comedy is now available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

In honor of the release, a new music video for “Time For Starting Over,” performed by Eden Espinosa, has also been released.

With music and lyrics from Zachary and Weiner, writers of Broadway’s First Date among other works for the stage and television, the new album features (in alphabetical order) Eden Espinosa, Drew Gehling, Casey Likes, Bryce Pinkham, and Will Roland. Additional cast members include Mallory Bechtel, Gabrielle Carrubba, Alan H. Green, Ann Harada, F. Michael Haynie, Carly Hughes, Jesse Johnson, Desi Oakley, Sam Primack, Josh Strobl, Donna Vivino, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, and Oscar Williams.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with Alan and Michael with the recording of this awesome score,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. Concord Theatricals licenses First Date, and Concord Music Publishing represents Zachary & Weiner’s song catalog.

“We feel so lucky to have our score for 17 Again released by Concord Theatricals Recordings and featuring truly an all-star Broadway cast,” said Zachary and Weiner. “Hearing our songs performed by such incredible talent has been an absolute dream scenario, and we’re so thrilled to have the show out in the world both as a studio recording and a full musical licensed by MTI.”

Based on the New Line Cinema film written by Jason Filardi, starring Zac Efron and Matthew Perry, 17 Again tells the story of 35-year-old former high school basketball star ‘Mike O’Donnell’ who fears his best days are behind him. Suddenly, he gets a chance to relive his past when he is miraculously transformed back into his teenage self. Throughout his extraordinary journey, Mike’s “do-over” of his youth leads him to a deep appreciation for the path he chose and the profound beauty to be found in his role as father and husband.

17 Again was created in special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures. The musical was originally developed and directed by Adam Shankman with a book by Marco Pennette. The album was produced by Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner, and August Eriksmoen, who also provided orchestrations. Music direction by Ben Cohn. It was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Complete production credits can be found in the album booklet HERE.

Album Track List:

1. The Star of Kennedy High

2. Happy Family

3. Time for Starting Over

4. Janitor’s Theme

5. 17 Again

6. A Matter of Principle

7. #BrandNewDay

8. Losers Don’t Ever Win

9. Gonna Show It to You

10. Make the Most of Tonight

11. The Greatest Prize

12. Take a Shot

13. Love You Till Forever

14. You Deserve the Best

15. Tra La La

16. Something So Perfect

17. 17 Again/#BrandNewDay (Finale)

17 Again can be licensed for live stage production at https://www.mtishows.com/17-again

Recent albums released by Concord Theatricals Recordings include the GRAMMY Award®-winning Into The Woods, starring Sara Bareilles and the GRAMMY®-nominated Mr. Saturday Night, starring Billy Crystal, as well as the GRAMMY®-nominated currently-running, Tony Award-winning hit, Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; Jaime Lozano & The Familia’s Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2; Shaina Taub’s As You Like It (Original Public Works Cast Recording) and Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank’s Spanish-language cast albums of Company and A Chorus Line. Additional recordings include the GRAMMY®-nominated cast albums of Come From Away, Amélie (Original London Cast Recording) and the 2018 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, in addition to The Big Time, starring Santino Fontana and Debbie Gravitte; The Visitor, starring David Hyde Pierce; DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording); and Jason Robert Brown’s Coming From Inside The House, featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean.