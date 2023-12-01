Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

The single is being released for the 2023 Snixxmas Charity event, which will benefit Alexandria House.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

The stars of Glee reunited to honor Naya Rivera with a previously unreleased single this year.

"Prayer for the Broken,”" which was initially recorded by Rivera in 2012, will now include background vocals from Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Vanessa Lengies and Ashley Fink. The song was written by Lindy Robbins and Isaac Hasson.

Variety reports that the single is being released for the 2023 Snixxmas Charity event, which will benefit Alexandria House. The organization provides housing for women and children who need to transition from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing.

Donations to the Alexandria House can be made here. The song is now available on all streaming platforms.

The release of the single marks three years since the tragic passing of Rivera. She died from drowning on July 8, 2020 while boating on Lake Piru in Ventura County with her 4-year-old son, Josey. Her son, who was four-years-old at the time, was found alive on the boat. Rivera's body was found four days later. 

The FOX musical comedy GLEE followed a dynamic group of high school students from the halls of McKinley to the mean streets of New York City, as they embarked on life after high school. The series also starred Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, and Alex Newell.

Listen to the single here:



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

