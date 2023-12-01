THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Cuts 'African Homeland,' 'Our Prayer' & More Songs

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

The song list for the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical has revealed what songs from the stage version have been cut for the adaptation.

"Somebody Gonna Love You," "Our Prayer," "Big Dog," "Dear God - Sofia," "Brown Betty," "Uh-Oh," "African Homeland," "Celie's Curse," "Any Little Thing," and "What About Love (Reprise)" have been cut from the film.

Songs sung by the "Church Ladies" in the musical have also been cut, including "That Fine Mister," "A Tree Named Sofia," and "All We Got to Say."

New songs include the previously reported "Keep It Movin'" by Halle Bailey and the end credit song "Superpower (I)" by Fantasia, along with "She Be Mine" by Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and the ensemble and "Workin'" by Corey Hawkins and the ensemble.

"Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister)" from the original movie has been added back into the film, sung by Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery.

As recently reported, the soundtrack for the film will also feature new, original music inspired by the film. Featured artists include Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, and more. It will be released on December 15.

In theaters on December 25, audiences can experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The movie stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Fantasia Barrino.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.