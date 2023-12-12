Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 12th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 12, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!

by Team BWW

Voting is now open to select the Top 5 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Cast your vote today!

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

by Jennifer Broski

The new musical How To Dance in Ohio just celebrated its opening night. The stars came out to mark the momentous occasion and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet!

Photos: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night

by Jennifer Broski

The Belasco Theatre was the place to be last night and Broadway celebrated the opening of the final musical of 2023, How to Dance in Ohio. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the company arrivals here!

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024

by Stephi Wild

The magic is hitting the road next year! The North American Tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will launch at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago in September 2024. Learn more about the tour here!

Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song

by Michael Major

Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing a new song for the upcoming Mean Girls movie. While no release date for the single has been announced, it is believed to be featured on the upcoming sound track for the movie musical.

Hunter Arnold and Michael Arden Will Transform Limelight Church in Manhattan Into a Theater

by Stephi Wild

The Limelight church in Manhattan will be transformed into a theater thanks to some folks known to the Broadway community. Learn more about how the former night club will now serve as a functioning theater space.

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations!

by Michael Major

The Color Purple, Maestro, Barbie, Only Murders in the Building, Hannah Waddingham, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan, Disney's Wish, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and more have been nominated for Golden Globes! Find out the full list of nomiantions here.

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

by Michael Major

The live capture of Waitress: the Musical made it into the top 10 at the box office over the weekend. Starring Sara Bareilles, the film came in at #8 at the domestic box office, passing an estimated $3.2 million during its opening weekend. The film played on 1,214 screens in the U.S. and Canada.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!