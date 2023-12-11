Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!

This season's prizes include a trip to New York City for all finalists.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 1 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 2 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway
Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 3 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL

Next on Stage Season 4 Next on Stage Season 4
Next on Stage Season 4

Voting is now open to select the Top 5 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Next on Stage is back bigger and better for its fourth season! This season's top contenders might find themselves closer to Broadway than ever... literally!

The third round of voting is now open and ends at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13. The Top 5 results show will air on Friday, December 15th.

Judges for the fourth season include J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!

Vote below for the:
High School Nominees | College Nominees

Meet The High School Contestants

Ashlee Fucarino

"On My Own" from Les Miserables

Ava Simone

"Journey To the Past" from Anastasia

Ben Davis

"Sailing" from A New Brain

Braxton Offor

"You'll Be Back" from Hamilton

Cecilia Langhals

"Times Are Hard For Dreamers" from Amélie

Cooper Arbisi

"Try Me" from She Loves Me

Haylie Christiano

"Journey To The Past" from Anastasia

Jaida Leigh Miller

"Alyssa Greene" from The Prom

Jeffery Walker III

"I Am Aldolpho" from The Drowsy Chaperone

Mackenzie Crawford

"Secrets" from Addams Family

Roxie Sparling

"There Are Worse Things I Could Do" from Grease

Meet The College Contestants

Alexandra Donach

"On the Steps of the Palace" from Into The Woods

Amaya Hardin

"Lost in the Waves" from Out of Our Heads

Ashley Poulin

"I Say No" from Heathers

Ashley Wongbi

"Independently Owned" from Shucked

Colin O’Connor

"I Love Betsy" from Honeymoon In Vegas

Gilbert A. Almaraz

"What is it About Her" from The Wild Party

Jaidyn Richardson

"I’m Alive" from Next to Normal

Josiah Sims

"Love Me, Love Me Not" from In Pieces

Kirstin Walla

"Somewhere That’s Green" from Little Shop of Horrors

Michael Burchett

"Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen

Sara Elder

"I’d Give My Life for You" from Miss Saigon

The Grand Prize:

- AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship with BFA and Conservatory options for High School graduates and College-level students

- $1000 donation to the charity of their choice

- Vocal lesson with top NYC coach Matt Farnsworth

- Work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman

- BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack

- and more!

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!

All finalists will:

-Perform at NYC's Tony-honored 54 Below for the live season finale in front of the judges. Flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and hotel accomodations included.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a show at 54 Below

Our Sponsors

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!

For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5! 54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit supper club with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, as well as new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. 54 Below is one of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year.



RELATED STORIES

1
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10 Photo
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10

At 7pm ET you can catch the High School live results show and then come back at 9pm ET for the College live results show.

2
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10! Photo
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 10!

Voting is now open to select the Top 10 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Vote today!

3
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stages Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15

On December 1st, host Ben Cameron and the esteemed panel of judges on BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage revealed the High School and College Top 15. Next on Stage is Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Meet the top 15 contestants!

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/10/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 12/10/2023
St. Louis Rep's It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play Leads BroadwayWorld's Holiday Guide: Must-See Central US ShowsSt. Louis Rep's It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play Leads BroadwayWorld's Holiday Guide: Must-See Central US Shows
BroadwayWorld's Holiday Guide: Must-See Shows on the East CoastBroadwayWorld's Holiday Guide: Must-See Shows on the East Coast
LA Phil's Deck the Hall & More Lead BroadwayWorld's West Coast Holiday Top PicksLA Phil's Deck the Hall & More Lead BroadwayWorld's West Coast Holiday Top Picks

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING

Recommended For You