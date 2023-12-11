Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!

Voting is now open to select the Top 5 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Next on Stage is back bigger and better for its fourth season! This season's top contenders might find themselves closer to Broadway than ever... literally!

The third round of voting is now open and ends at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13. The Top 5 results show will air on Friday, December 15th.

Judges for the fourth season include J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin).

Meet The High School Contestants

Ashlee Fucarino

"On My Own" from Les Miserables

Ava Simone

"Journey To the Past" from Anastasia

"Sailing" from A New Brain

Braxton Offor

"You'll Be Back" from Hamilton

Cecilia Langhals

"Times Are Hard For Dreamers" from Amélie

Cooper Arbisi

"Try Me" from She Loves Me

Haylie Christiano

"Journey To The Past" from Anastasia

Jaida Leigh Miller

"Alyssa Greene" from The Prom

"I Am Aldolpho" from The Drowsy Chaperone

Mackenzie Crawford

"Secrets" from Addams Family

Roxie Sparling

"There Are Worse Things I Could Do" from Grease

Meet The College Contestants

Alexandra Donach

"On the Steps of the Palace" from Into The Woods

Amaya Hardin

"Lost in the Waves" from Out of Our Heads

Ashley Poulin

"I Say No" from Heathers

Ashley Wongbi

"Independently Owned" from Shucked

Colin O’Connor

"I Love Betsy" from Honeymoon In Vegas

Gilbert A. Almaraz

"What is it About Her" from The Wild Party

Jaidyn Richardson

"I’m Alive" from Next to Normal

Josiah Sims

"Love Me, Love Me Not" from In Pieces

Kirstin Walla

"Somewhere That’s Green" from Little Shop of Horrors

Michael Burchett

"Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen

Sara Elder

"I’d Give My Life for You" from Miss Saigon

The Grand Prize:

- AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship with BFA and Conservatory options for High School graduates and College-level students

- $1000 donation to the charity of their choice

- Vocal lesson with top NYC coach Matt Farnsworth

- Work session with The Telsey Office's Rachel Hoffman

- BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack

- and more!

All finalists will:

-Perform at NYC's Tony-honored 54 Below for the live season finale in front of the judges. Flights (or other transportation to NYC based on location of origin) and hotel accomodations included.

-Two tickets to a Broadway show during their stay in NYC

-Two tickets to a show at 54 Below

Our Sponsors

For 60 years, AMDA College of the Performing Arts has been recognized throughout the industry for its rich history and tradition of launching some of the most successful careers in theatre, film, television, and new media. With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, AMDA provides unparalleled education and training for the aspiring actor, dancer, singer, versatile artist, and beyond.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit supper club with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, as well as new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. 54 Below is one of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year.