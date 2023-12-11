Photos: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night

How to Dance in Ohio is now running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

The Belasco Theatre was the place to be last night and Broadway celebrated the opening of the final musical of 2023. How to Dance in Ohio – inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name – is now offically open on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the company arrivals below!

With book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts - How to Dance in Ohio began previews on November 15, 2023.
 
Reprising their roles on Broadway from the world premiere engagement at Syracuse Stage, the cast was heralded by The Syracuse Post Standard as, “both reflecting and respecting neurodivergence, with every single actor onstage delivering a distinguished, joyous, jaw-dropping performance.” In the parts of the real-life autistic young adults featured in the HBO documentary, are a cast of seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Edwards (he/they) as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] (she/her) as Caroline, Madison Kopec (they/she) as Marideth, Liam Pearce (he/him) as Drew, Imani Russell (they/them) as Mel, Conor Tague (he/him) as Tommy, and Ashley Wool (she/her) as Jessica.
 
Broadway veteran Caesar Samayoa (he/him; Come from Away, Sister Act) stars as renown psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo and Cristina Sastre (she/her; Legally Blonde at The Muny) plays his daughter Ashley Amigo. Also featured in the cast are Broadway veterans Haven Burton (she/her; Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy (she/her; Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias (he/him; Les Miserables), Nick Gaswirth (he/him; …The Great Comet of 1812), and Melina Kalomas (she/her; Young Frankenstein). Completing the cast are Jean Christian Barry (they/them; Stranger Sings), Collin Hancock (he/him), Hunter Hollingsworth (he/him), Marina Jansen (they/them), Martín Solá (he/him; On Your Feet!). Ayanna Nicole Thomas (she/her), and Marina Pires (she/her; Aladdin, On Your Feet!). 
 
How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt and poignant new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. As a group of seven autistic young adults prepare for their first ever formal dance—they face a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

How to Dance in Ohio
Conor Tague

How to Dance in Ohio
Conor Tague

How to Dance in Ohio
Jacob Yandura, Rebekah Greer Melocik

How to Dance in Ohio
Jacob Yandura, Rebekah Greer Melocik

How to Dance in Ohio
Hunter Hollingsworth

How to Dance in Ohio
Hunter Hollingsworth

How to Dance in Ohio
Caesar Samayoa

How to Dance in Ohio
Caesar Samayoa

How to Dance in Ohio
Amelia Fei

How to Dance in Ohio
Amelia Fei

How to Dance in Ohio
Desmond Luis Edwards

How to Dance in Ohio
Desmond Luis Edwards

How to Dance in Ohio
Liam Pearce

How to Dance in Ohio
Liam Pearce

How to Dance in Ohio
Imani Russell

How to Dance in Ohio
Imani Russell

How to Dance in Ohio
Madison Kopec

How to Dance in Ohio
Madison Kopec

How to Dance in Ohio
Ashley Wool

How to Dance in Ohio
Ashley Wool

How to Dance in Ohio
Cristina Sastre

How to Dance in Ohio
Cristina Sastre

How to Dance in Ohio
Amelia Fei, Desmond Luis Edwards, Caesar Samayoa, Liam Pearce, Imani Russell, Conor Tague, Ashley Wool, Madison Kopec

How to Dance in Ohio
Liam Pearce, Drew Swanson

How to Dance in Ohio
Liam Pearce, Drew Swanson

How to Dance in Ohio
Remmington Goudy, Desmond Luis Edwards

How to Dance in Ohio
Remmington Goudy, Desmond Luis Edwards

How to Dance in Ohio
Conor Tague, Tommy Van Atta

How to Dance in Ohio
Conor Tague, Tommy Van Atta

How to Dance in Ohio
Madison Kopec, Marideth Bridges

How to Dance in Ohio
Madison Kopec, Marideth Bridges

How to Dance in Ohio
Ashley Wool, Jessica Sullivan

How to Dance in Ohio
Ashley Wool, Jessica Sullivan

How to Dance in Ohio
Lily Ling, Mayte Natalio, Sammi Cannold

How to Dance in Ohio
Lily Ling, Mayte Natalio, Sammi Cannold

How to Dance in Ohio
Haven Burton

How to Dance in Ohio
Haven Burton

How to Dance in Ohio
Darlesia Cearcy

How to Dance in Ohio
Darlesia Cearcy

How to Dance in Ohio
Haven Burton, Terry Sullivan, Johanna McKenzie, Darlesia Cearcy

How to Dance in Ohio
Caesar Samayoa, Emilio Amigo

How to Dance in Ohio
Caesar Samayoa, Emilio Amigo

How to Dance in Ohio
Imani Russell

How to Dance in Ohio
Imani Russell

How to Dance in Ohio
Ashley Amigo, Christina Satstre

How to Dance in Ohio
Ashley Amigo, Christina Sastre

How to Dance in Ohio
Marina Pires

How to Dance in Ohio
Marina Pires

How to Dance in Ohio
Ayanna Nicole Thomas

How to Dance in Ohio
Ayanna Nicole Thomas

How to Dance in Ohio
Amelia Fei, Caroline McKenzie

How to Dance in Ohio
Amelia Fei, Caroline McKenzie

How to Dance in Ohio
Nick Gaswirth

How to Dance in Ohio
Nick Gaswirth

How to Dance in Ohio
Melina Kalomas, Carlos L. Encinias

How to Dance in Ohio
Melina Kalomas, Carlos L. Encinias

How to Dance in Ohio
Martin Sola, Hunter Hollingsworth, Marina Jansen, Collin Hancock, Jean Christian Barry, Ayanna Nicole Thomas

How to Dance in Ohio
Access Team

How to Dance in Ohio
Alexandra Shiva, Jonathan Marc Sherman

How to Dance in Ohio
Alexandra Shiva, Jonathan Marc Sherman

How to Dance in Ohio
Bradley King, Danielle Long King

How to Dance in Ohio
Bradley King, Danielle Long King

How to Dance in Ohio
Connor Wang and guest

How to Dance in Ohio
Connor Wang and guest

How to Dance in Ohio
Sammy Lopez, Fiona Howe Rudin, Ben Holtzman

How to Dance in Ohio
Sammy Lopez, Fiona Howe Rudin, Ben Holtzman

How to Dance in Ohio
Melina Kalomas

How to Dance in Ohio
Melina Kalomas




Recommended For You