Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song

Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing a new song for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

While no release date for the single has been announced, it will seemingly be featured on the upcoming soundtrack for the movie musical.

Megan Thee Stallion announced the song while introducing Rapp's performance at the TikTok In the Mix musical event.

"It's your girl, Megan Thee Stallion, AKA the 'Black Regina George,' and I am so excited to introduce my girl to the stage," the Grammy winner said. "We have a new song coming out for Mean Girls. That's right! Give it up for the new 'Fantastic Plastic,' Reneé Rapp."

a special forecast from @theestallion 🩷📢 meet us on @tiktok_us to watch @reneerapp’s in the mix performance now…and see you tomorrow for the biggest announcement yet #snowangelmonth pic.twitter.com/QmOTvKb9j1 — youngexwives (@youngexwives) December 11, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion was recently featured in Dicks the Musical, which is available to watch on digital platforms now. She also has a song on the upcoming soundtrack for The Color Purple, which is set to drop on Friday, December 15.

Rapp reprises her Broadway role of Regina George in the new movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls. She is joined by Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Tina Fey, with Tim Meadows.

Mean Girls, set to hit theaters on January 12, follows new student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.