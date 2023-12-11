Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

How to Dance in Ohio is now running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

What happens when you combine heartfelt documentary with big Broadway musical? Something like what is happening eight times a week at the Belasco Theatre, where How to Dance in Ohio just celebrated its opening night.

The stars came out to mark the momentous occasion and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet! Check out photos of special guests, including John Leguizamo, Tommy Hilfiger, Liev Schreiber, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson and more!

With book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts - How to Dance in Ohio began previews on November 15, 2023.

How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt and poignant new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. As a group of seven autistic young adults prepare for their first ever formal dance—they face a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 


