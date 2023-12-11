Hunter Arnold and Michael Arden Will Transform Limelight Church in Manhattan Into a Theater

The former church served as a nightclub in the 1980s and 90s before closing its doors in 2007.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

The Limelight church in Manhattan will be transformed into a theater thanks to some folks known to the Broadway community, Forbes reports.

Broadway producer Hunter Arnold, director Michael Arden, and film distributor Roadside Attractions are joining forces to transform what marketing director Scott Moore calls "the most beautiful building in Manhattan." 

The theater is set to have a circular stage with 320 seats surrounding it in two levels. The space will be 21,000 square feet and will include four bars, dressing rooms, and more.

The project will be completed by Marvel Architects, who renovated the Lyric Theatre for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well as transformed the St. Ann’s Warehouse theater.

The former church served as a nightclub in the 1980s and 90s before closing its doors in 2007. The space then was repurposed as a marketplace as well as a fitness center. This will be the first time it is transformed into a real theater space.

Read the original story on Forbes.



