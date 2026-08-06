Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 6, 2026- Inside MATCHBOOK FEST with Kate Baldwin, Jordan Fisher And More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you might have missed yesterday:
Featured Stories: Get an exclusive peek at Jordan Fisher and Kate Baldwin singing Andrew Lippa's music at Matchbook Fest, and discover why Garett Hawe left Broadway to pursue a career in nursing. Plus, meet the cast of The Visitors coming Off-Broadway.
On Stage & Screen: Get insights into Chrissy Metz's Broadway experience in & JULIET, see Luke Evans' quick change in The Rocky Horror Show, and watch TLC's "Waterfalls" performed in Crazysexycool at Arena Stage.
From Eureka O'Hara leading Divine: Beyond The Flamingos to Lincoln Center's exciting 26/27 season lineup, there's plenty to celebrate in the theater world!
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld! ✨
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, August 8
Death of a Salesman closes on Broadway
Every Brilliant Thing closes on Broadway
CATS: The Jellicle Ball closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Exclusive: Jordan Fisher & Kate Baldwin Sing the Music of Andrew Lippa at MATCHBOOK FEST
Mix & Match Productions presented Andrew Lippa: New Songs, New Stories, an intimate evening with one of musical theater's most celebrated writers, at Greenwich House Theater. He was joined by special guests Kate Baldwin and Jordan Fisher, who performed songs spanning Lippa’s career, sharing the stories, inspirations, and moments behind the music along the way. New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik joined in for a conversation about his creative process and a preview of his newest musical, Fairy Tale. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you exclusive photos from inside the big night!
|
Exclusive: From NEWSIES to Nursing, Why Garett Hawe Left Broadway Behind for a New Career
Garett Hawe exclusively tells BroadwayWorld about making a career change in his late 30s and becoming a registered nurse after more than a decade as a performer.
|
Esco Jouléy, Celia Keenan-Bolger and More to Star in THE VISITORS Off-Broadway
The complete cast has been revealed for Second Stage Theater's upcoming production of Bryna Turner’s World Premiere play, The Visitors, directed by Jenna Worsham.
|Must Watch
|Video: Why Chrissy Metz Doesn't 'Talk to People' or 'Socialize' While In & JULIET on Broadway
by Michael Major
Chrissy Metz discussed stepping into her first Broadway role as Angelique in & JULIET during a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, reflecting on the experience of joining the jukebox musical. Watch the video interview!. (more...)
|Video: Inside Luke Evans' Bloody Quick Change in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
by Michael Major
In a new video, The Rocky Horror Show is giving a look at how Luke Evans changes into a bloody version of his nurse costume during 'Hot Patootie,' after he chases Eddie into the bathroom.. (more...)
|Video: 'Waterfalls' from CRAZYSEXYCOOL at Arena Stage
by Joshua Wright
Arena Stage posted a new performance clip showing the company of CRAZYSEXYCOOL: The TLC Musical performing TLC's 1995 hit 'Waterfalls.' The video, produced by Miceli Productions, gives audiences a preview of the musical built around the group's Billboard-topping, MTV VMA-winning single.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
Photos: Sierra Boggess Recreates LOVE NEVER DIES Photos With PHANTOM Co-Star Joseph Millson
by Michael Major
To celebrate their first performances in The Phantom of the Opera, Sierra Boggess and Joseph Millson recreated photos from their days in Love Never Dies 16 years ago, going from Christin and Raoul to Carlotta and André.. (more...)
Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from press night of I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL. Learn more about the musical and check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse raised over $3M during its sold-out annual Gala Benefit on Monday evening, providing support for the theater's Next Century Campaign.. (more...)
AKA Expands Paid Media Leadership Team
by Stephi Wild
Arts and entertainment advertising agency AKA has announced the expansion of its Paid Media offering, bringing together senior leadership across digital, search, social, performance marketing, ad operations, and legacy media investment. . (more...)
RWS Partners With Silversea to Provide Entertainment on Ships
by Stephi Wild
RWS Global will manage onboard entertainment for Silversea's SILVER SHADOW and SILVER WHISPER, overseeing casting, talent management, and technical operations for performers and musicians.. (more...)
TheatreWorks Appoints Jeffrey Lo Associate Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jeffrey Lo has been appointed as TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Associate Artistic Director. Lo joins TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli as the artistic leaders of the Tony Award recipient theatre company.. (more...)
Arches Lane Theatre to Close After Battersea Power Station Ends Lease
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Battersea Power Station Development Company has terminated the lease of the 100-seat Arches Lane Theatre in Wandsworth, forcing cancellation of its autumn and winter programming and an emergency fundraising campaign.. (more...)
TRU Community Gathering to Host Producer Sue Gilad via Zoom
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will host its weekly Community Gathering via Zoom featuring producer Sue Gilad discussing arts philanthropy and lessons from Broadway rehearsal rooms.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Emmy Award nominee Eureka O'Hara, known for “RuPaul's Drag Race' and HBO's “We're Here”, will step into the pumps of drag icon Divine, leading Divine: Beyond The Flamingos!, a new play written and directed by Donnie. . (more...)
Will Burton Joins SOMETHING ROTTEN! at The Muny; Full Cast Set
by Stephi Wild
The Muny has announced the full cast for its premiere production of the musical comedy Something Rotten!, including Will Burton in the principal role of Nigel Bottom.. (more...)
EL REENCUENTRO abre el casting para su estreno en Madrid
by Fasika Velasco Gomez
El nuevo musical original de Espacio Alma ha abierto el proceso de selección para encontrar a los actores y actrices cantantes que formarán parte de su estreno en Madrid el próximo mes de noviembre.. (more...)
WICKED on Broadway Will Now Offer $45 General Rush Tickets
by Michael Major
WICKED the Musical on Broadway will now offer $45 general rush tickets for every performance. After previously only offering lottery and student rush tickets, the Gershwin Theatre box office will now offer general rush.. (more...)
Ariana DeBose to Lead SWEET CHARITY Workshop This Fall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An autumn workshop is planned for a new production of the classic Neil Simon / Cy Coleman & Dorothy Fields musical, Sweet Charity, starring Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose.. (more...)
Ana Gasteyer Will Depart SCHMIGADOON! in September
by Stephi Wild
Emmy Award-winner Ana Gasteyer will play her final performance as Mildred Layton in Schmigadoon! on Broadway this September. Replacement casting for the role of Mildred Layton is to be announced.. (more...)
Review: I’M EVERY WOMAN, THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL, Troubadour Wembley Park
by Christiana Rose
It is press night for I’m Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, where one of music’s most influential voices is celebrated in a vibrant biographical production exploring 'the fame, the fire and the fight' behind an extraordinary career.. (more...)
CHICAGO Will Welcome Lissa deGuzman as 'Velma Kelly'
by Stephi Wild
Lissa deGuzman will join the Broadway cast of CHICAGO as Velma Kelly at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Social Media Star Anthony Gargiula to Join & JULIET on Broadway This September
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Recording artist and social media star Anthony Gargiula will make his Broadway debut in & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this September. Gargiula is best known for his viral “Kitchen Singing Series” on social media.. (more...)
Review: KÄTZCHEN, Riverside Studios
by Cheryl Markosky
It's fiendishly difficult to pull off a one-person show, guiding the narrative arc of a story and playing a multitude of roles. But actor-writer Sophie Lenglinger is in total control throughout GAPTOOTH Collective's Kätzchen at Riverside Studios.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"In every job that must be done