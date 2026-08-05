Video: 'Waterfalls' from CRAZYSEXYCOOL at Arena Stage





Arena Stage posted a new performance clip showing the company of CRAZYSEXYCOOL: The TLC Musical performing TLC's 1995 hit "Waterfalls." The video, produced by Miceli Productions, gives audiences a preview of the musical built around the group's Billboard-topping, MTV VMA-winning single.

CRAZYSEXYCOOL is written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah and based on the music performed and recorded by TLC. The production features choreography by Chloe O. Davis, with music supervision and arrangements by David Holcenberg and music direction by Jaret Landon, who also contributed vocal and additional arrangements. Holcenberg and Landon share orchestration credit on the show.

The musical is now on stage at Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater from June 12 through August 9, 2026. The cast featured in the video includes Holli' Gabrielle Conway, Jade Milan and Stoney B. Woods.

CRAZYSEXYCOOL is written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah and choreographed by Chloe O. Davis. The musical is based on the music performed and recorded by TLC, tracing the rise and legacy of Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes, and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas, the trio who defined the sound and style of 1990s pop and R&B. Music supervision and arrangements are by David Holcenberg, with music direction and additional arrangements by Jaret Landon.

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