Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 6, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 06, 2024
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, August 10
Illinoise closes on Broadway

The 'Gay Intern' Who Makes the Social Media for OH, MARY! Sing
by Joey Sims
As social media manager on the off-Broadway sensation turned unlikely Broadway hit, Spero is tasked with maintaining an online presence as witty and unconventional as befits Cole Escola’s acclaimed farce, billed as “the forgotten life and dream of Mary Todd Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.” . (more...)


 

Calvin Leon Smith to Join CABARET as 'Clifford Bradshaw' in September
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Calvin Leon Smith will return to Broadway this Fall as ‘Clifford Bradshaw’ in the Tony Award -winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)


 

Alex Moffat, Constantine Rousouli & More Join THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for the world premiere production of Marla Mindelle’s brand new musical, The Big Gay Jamboree. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JOB
by Bruce Glikas
Job, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, opened just last week at the Hayes Theatre on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the star-studded arrivals here!. (more...

Sammi Cannold & Safi Rauf Tie the Knot
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Director Sammi Cannold and humanitarian Safi Rauf have tied the knot. Learn more here.. (more...)

We're Hiring! Apply Today to Be BroadwayWorld's Social Media Coordinator
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member of our team- a Social Media Coordinator. This is a full-time, mostly work-from-home position; however, living in or near New York City is a must to support coverage of live events weekly, including opening nights, concerts, and other press events. . (more...)

Full Cast Set For North American Tour of SOME LIKE IT HOT
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of SOME LIKE IT HOT, which begins rehearsals today ahead of opening this fall in Schenectady, NY. Find out who's joining the cast here!. (more...)

Videos