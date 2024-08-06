Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 6, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Illinoise closes on Broadway



The 'Gay Intern' Who Makes the Social Media for OH, MARY! Sing

by Joey Sims

As social media manager on the off-Broadway sensation turned unlikely Broadway hit, Spero is tasked with maintaining an online presence as witty and unconventional as befits Cole Escola’s acclaimed farce, billed as “the forgotten life and dream of Mary Todd Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.” . (more...)

Calvin Leon Smith to Join CABARET as 'Clifford Bradshaw' in September

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Calvin Leon Smith will return to Broadway this Fall as ‘Clifford Bradshaw’ in the Tony Award -winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Alex Moffat, Constantine Rousouli & More Join THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been revealed for the world premiere production of Marla Mindelle’s brand new musical, The Big Gay Jamboree. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JOB

by Bruce Glikas

Job, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, opened just last week at the Hayes Theatre on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the star-studded arrivals here!. (more...)

Sammi Cannold & Safi Rauf Tie the Knot

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Director Sammi Cannold and humanitarian Safi Rauf have tied the knot. Learn more here.. (more...)

Full Cast Set For North American Tour of SOME LIKE IT HOT

by Stephi Wild

The full cast has been announced for the upcoming North American tour of SOME LIKE IT HOT, which begins rehearsals today ahead of opening this fall in Schenectady, NY. Find out who's joining the cast here!. (more...)

