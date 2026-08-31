Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 29, 2026- JERSEY BOYS Prepares To Hit the Road and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 31, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 31, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! We've got an exciting roundup of yesterday's biggest stories to get your day started right. From an exclusive, unfiltered conversation with Tony Award winner Laura Benanti to stunning new production photos from The Great Gatsby, and a behind-the-scenes look at the Jersey Boys tour cast preparing for their 20th Anniversary North American Tour—there's plenty to celebrate! We also have exclusive videos, review roundups, casting announcements, and so much more. Keep scrolling to catch all the highlights from the theater world!
|The Front Page
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Video: Sharing is Caring with NOBODY CARES Star and Creator, Laura Benanti
Sometimes an interview becomes something more than an interview. Tony Award winner Laura Benanti joins Robert Bannon on The Roundtable for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive that is equal parts hilarious, vulnerable, thoughtful, and wonderfully unfiltered. Watch in this video!
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Photos: China Anne McClain, Ryan McCartan and More in THE GREAT GATSBY
Get a first new look at new production photos of The Great Gatsby, starring returning star Ryan McCartan Jay Gatsby, China Anne McClain as Daisy Buchanan, and more.
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Video: The JERSEY BOYS Tour Cast Is Getting Ready to Hit the Road
Jersey Boys is getting redy to hit the road for its 20th Anniversary North American Tour. Watch in this video as the company hits the rehearsal room in preparation for the big launch!
|Must Watch
|Video: Watch José 'Candelita' Iglesias Make His Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
by Michael Major
José “Candelita” Iglesias made his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club on Thursday. Watch a video of the Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist making his first entrance in the hit musical.. (more...)
|Video: Alliance Theatre Shares First LIKE FATHER Development Documentary
by Joshua Wright
The Alliance Theatre has posted the first installment of a behind-the-scenes documentary series tracking the creation of its new musical LIKE FATHER ahead of its world premiere this fall.. (more...)
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Video: Watch the New Trailer For BLOODSPORT: AFTER HELEN OF TROY
Videos: Patti LuPone and Scott Hoying Make Cameos in TITANIQUE on Broadway
|Hot Photos
Photos/Video: TITANIQUE Celebrates Fan Night with Special Guests Patti LuPone, Scott Hoying, Peppermint, and More
by Nicole Rosky
Last night, Titanique on Broadway hosted a special fan night for their Ti-STAN-iques in celebration of its final weeks on Broadway and worldwide success. Check out photos and videos here!. (more...)
Photos: José 'Candelita' Iglesias Makes Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
by Bruce Glikas
Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist José Iglesias, known to music fans as Candelita, has made his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club. Check out photos from his first performance here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
On Saturday, September 26, 2026, Wait in the Wings invites theater fans, performers, and members of the theater community to help answer that question at the Broadway History Harvest, a free community archiving event at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in Manhattan.. (more...)
LABOR OF LOVE Industry Table Read to Feature Cristo Fernández, Adam Kaplan, and More
by Stephi Wild
A private industry table read of the new musical LABOR OF LOVE will feature Cristo Fernández, Natascia Diaz, Gemma Leopold Needle and Adam Kaplan ahead of a full workshop.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The world premiere of The Real Ivanov, a 100-minute adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s first staged play, Ivanov, by writer and Chekhov scholar Laura Strausfeld who also directs, is now open Off-Broadway. Read the reviews!. (more...)
Review: ONENESS TOUR 2026 at Mystic Lake Amphitheater
by Jared Fessler
What did our critic think of ONENESS TOUR 2026 at Mystic Lake Amphitheater?. (more...)
Review: BONNIE RAITT LIVE 2026 at Grandstand Stage
by Jared Fessler
What did our critic think of BONNIE RAITT LIVE 2026 at Grandstand Stage?. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by A.A. Cristi
The Old Globe has announced its 2027 season, featuring Jay O. Sanders as King Lear, the world premiere of August Rush: A New Musical, new plays by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, Susan Yassky and JuCoby Johnson, and more.. (more...)
Is Teri Hatcher Starring in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical?
by Michael Major
Teri Hatcher might be gearing up for her next big stage role. A new report suggests that she will be joining the West End production of The Devil Wears Prada: the Musical as 'Miranda Priestly' this fall.. (more...)
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Musical Concert to Benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Once More With Feeling will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode with two upcoming events, featuring a full cast and live band.. (more...)
Orfeh Says ‘Nobody Wanted Me’ in LEGALLY BLONDE: ‘I Had to Crawl Through Hoops of Fire’
by Michael Gioia
Before Orfeh received a Tony Award nomination for her celebrated performance as Paulette in the 2007 Broadway musical 'Legally Blonde,' she almost didn’t book the job.. (more...)
Listen: Lawrence Releases 'My First Real Love (acoustic-ish) ft. Jonathan Groff' As New Single
by A.A. Cristi
Gracie Lawrence and Jonathan Groff reimagine a song from their Tony-nominated JUST IN TIME performances for LAWRENCE's new single, part of the band's upcoming EP OFFICE PARTY.. (more...)
Interview: Todrick Hall Wants MIDNIGHT to Change Minds and Hearts
by David Clarke
Todrick Hall opens up about the deeply personal origins of MIDNIGHT, exploring race, identity, empathy, and why bringing his family from Texas to New York makes the journey worthwhile.. (more...)
SPECULATIONS to Premiere at Marylebone Theatre, Directed by Trevor Nunn
by Stephi Wild
Janie Dee will star as journalist Dorothy Kilgallen in Torben Betts's new political thriller, examining the deaths of Marilyn Monroe, JFK and Lee Harvey Oswald, at Marylebone Theatre.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Ali Louis Bourzgui
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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