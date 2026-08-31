Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 29, 2026- JERSEY BOYS Prepares To Hit the Road and More

Video: Watch the New Trailer For BLOODSPORT: AFTER HELEN OF TROY

by Stephi Wild

A new trailer has been released for writer Ava Pickett’s Bloodsport: After Helen of Troy, directed by Stratford East Artistic Director Lisa Spirling. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Videos: Patti LuPone and Scott Hoying Make Cameos in TITANIQUE on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Titanique on Broadway hosted a special Fan Night, which featured guest cameos from Patti LuPone and Scott Hoying, plus the former 'Celines' who reunited for a special performance. Check out the videos here!. (more...)