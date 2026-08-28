AUGUST RUSH: A NEW MUSICAL, THE BALUSTERS, MEXODUS and More Set for The Old Globe 2027 Season

The Old Globe has revealed its 2027 season, featuring five world premieres, a West Coast premiere, three San Diego premieres and a Summer Shakespeare Festival led by Jay O. Sanders in the title role of King Lear.

The season will include the pre-Broadway world premiere engagement of August Rush: A New Musical, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, as well as world premiere plays from Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, Susan Yassky and JuCoby Johnson. A second world premiere musical will be announced at a later date.

The lineup also includes David Lindsay-Abaire's The Balusters, Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson's Mexodus, Lauren Yee's Mother Russia, Larissa FastHorse's Fancy Dancer and a new adaptation of Rope by Jeffrey Hatcher.

The Globe's outdoor Summer Shakespeare Festival will feature As You Like It, directed by Awoye Timpo, and King Lear, directed by Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and starring Drama Desk Award winner Jay O. Sanders.

“The Old Globe's 2027 lineup is as rich, exciting, and fun as any we've presented,” Edelstein said. “Thrilling musicals in a range of styles, great American playwriting, masterpieces of Shakespeare, and classics interpreted anew: there's something here for every theatregoer.”

See the 2027 season lineup below.

The Balusters

January 30-February 28, 2027

Opening Night: February 4

Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage

David Lindsay-Abaire's Tony Award-nominated Broadway comedy will receive its West Coast premiere in a production directed by Steve H. Broadnax III.

A seemingly routine HOA meeting descends into chaos when a newcomer challenges the neighborhood's established way of doing things, exposing grudges, competing agendas and bad behavior beneath the community's picture-perfect exterior.

Jake

February 20-March 14, 2027

Opening Night: February 25

Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre

Susan Yassky's Jake will receive its world premiere in a production directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

After Jake dies, his girlfriend begins posting online tributes while his sister Rebecca confronts questions about the brother she thought she knew. The fast-paced play explores grief, legacy, friendship and the unsettling power of social media.

August Rush: A New Musical

March 27-May 2, 2027

Opening Night: April 4

Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage

The musical adaptation of the Oscar- and Grammy-nominated Warner Bros. film August Rush will receive a pre-Broadway world premiere engagement directed by Kathleen Marshall.

The musical features a book by Nick Blaemire and music inspired by the film, with additional new music by Blaemire, Van Hughes, two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt and others. Kitt will also provide music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements.

The story follows a musically gifted orphan who runs away to New York City in search of his birth parents, eventually falling under the influence of the mysterious Wizard and discovering a community of young street musicians.

Mother Russia

April 17-May 9, 2027

Opening Night: April 22

Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre

Lauren Yee's Mother Russia will make its San Diego premiere.

Set in St. Petersburg in 1992 following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the comedy follows best friends Evgeny and Dmitri as they navigate a rapidly changing world. When Evgeny takes a surveillance job watching a former pop star and falls for her, their lives become entangled in espionage, gangsters and post-Soviet chaos.

Holy Moses, A Comedy of Biblical Proportions

May 22-June 20, 2027

Opening Night: May 27

Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage

Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen will reunite for the world premiere of Holy Moses, A Comedy of Biblical Proportions, directed by Greenberg.

The comedy follows a community theater troupe preparing to perform the story of Moses at a competition. When the cast goes missing, the props disappear and disasters begin piling up, the director and backstage team must improvise an epic biblical production from whatever they can find.

Three-headed Monster

June 5-27, 2027

Opening Night: June 10

Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre

JuCoby Johnson's Three-headed Monster will receive its world premiere under the direction of H. Adam Harris.

After serving time for a crime he did not commit, 21-year-old Kyrie returns to his two best friends in the Bronx. Once inseparable, the trio must reckon with lost time and a world that continued moving while Kyrie was away.

As You Like It

June 15-July 11, 2027

Opening Night: June 20

Lowell Davies Festival Theatre

Awoye Timpo will direct Shakespeare's As You Like It as the first production of the Globe's 2027 Summer Shakespeare Festival.

The romantic comedy follows Rosalind as she escapes to the Forest of Arden with her cousin Celia, disguises herself as a boy and encounters Orlando, setting off a game of courtship and mistaken identity.

Mexodus

July 2-August 1, 2027

Opening Night: July 8

Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage

Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson's Mexodus will make its San Diego premiere in a production directed by David Mendizábal.

The two-person, live-looped musical draws inspiration from the history of enslaved people who traveled south across the Rio Grande to freedom in Mexico. The work combines hip-hop, bilingual storytelling and live music.

Rope

July 17-August 8, 2027

Opening Night: July 22

Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre

Jeffrey Hatcher will offer a new adaptation of Patrick Hamilton's classic thriller Rope's End, directed by May Adrales.

The story follows two young men who believe they have committed the perfect murder and decide to celebrate their crime with a dinner party. As the evening unfolds, nerves fray and suspicion begins to build.

Hamilton's play previously inspired Alfred Hitchcock's 1948 film Rope.

King Lear Starring Jay O. Sanders

August 10-September 5, 2027

Opening Night: August 15

Lowell Davies Festival Theatre

Jay O. Sanders will take on the title role in Shakespeare's King Lear, directed by Barry Edelstein.

The production will mark the tragedy's first appearance on the Globe's outdoor stage in nearly two decades. Sanders' stage credits include the Globe and Off-Broadway productions of Uncle Vanya, Broadway's Girl From the North Country and Off-Broadway's Primary Trust.

The production will conclude the 2027 Summer Shakespeare Festival.

World Premiere Musical To Be Announced

September 5-October 10, 2027

Opening Night: September 16

Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage

The Globe will present an additional world premiere musical in fall 2027, with the title and creative team to be announced at a later date.

Fancy Dancer

September 24-October 17, 2027

Opening Night: September 30

Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre

Larissa FastHorse will write and perform Fancy Dancer, making its San Diego premiere in a production directed by Chay Yew.

Based on FastHorse's own artistic journey, the solo work follows Lara, a half-Lakota, half-white girl growing up in South Dakota who finds inspiration in Osage prima ballerina and New York City Ballet star Maria Tallchief as she pursues her own dream of a life onstage.

Five-play subscription packages for The Old Globe's 2027 season are now on sale starting at $186. Single tickets are not yet available.

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