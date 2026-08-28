Is Teri Hatcher Starring in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical?

Teri Hatcher might be gearing up for her next big stage role. A new report suggests that she will be joining the West End production of The Devil Wears Prada: the Musical as 'Miranda Priestly' this fall.

Page Six reports that the Desperate Housewives star replace Vanessa Williams in the Elton John-written stage adaptation of the hit film. Although the production recently extended to September 2027, Williams will play her final performance on September 19.

The report also states that there is "speculation" that the musical will transfer to Broadway.

Opening in the West End in December 2024, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical has become the fastest‑selling show in the Dominion Theatre's history, selling more than 1.2 million tickets to date. The show will also celebrate a major milestone on 23 September 2026, when it reaches its 800th performance.

The Devil Wears Prada has an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Tammy Faye, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only).

Teri Hatcher's career has spanned performances in movies, television and on stage, including an eight season run as Susan Mayer on ABC's award-winning "Desperate Housewives." She also starred as Lois in the ABC series "Lois and Clark," Showtime's 2021 comedy special, "Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age," which marked her stand-up comedy debut, CW's "Supergirl," "Seinfeld," "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Frasier," "MacGyver," "Two and a Half Men" and "Smallville."

On stage, she starred as Sally Bowles in the Sam Mendes touring company of Cabaret in 1999, directed by Rob Marshall. She was recently seen on stage as 'Morticia Addams' in a California production of The Addams Family.

Hatcher's first feature film role was in Christopher Guest's "The Big Picture," along with movie roles in "Soapdish," "Spy Kids," "Tomorrow Never Dies" and voicing all three mothers in Henry Selick's Oscar-nominated animated film, "Coraline," as well as voicing the character of Dottie in Disney's "Planes" franchise.

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