Photos: China Anne McClain, Ryan McCartan and More in THE GREAT GATSBY
You can also see photos of Naturi Naughton-Lewis as Jordan Baker, and Olivier Award-nominee Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway.
Get a first new look at new production photos of The Great Gatsby, starring returning star Ryan McCartan Jay Gatsby, China Anne McClain as Daisy Buchanan, esteemed singer and actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis as Jordan Baker, and Olivier Award-nominee Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway.
They are joined in the cast by John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.
The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Corbin Bleu & China Anna McClain
China Anne McClain & Ryan McCartan
Naturi Naughton-Lewis
China Anne McClain & Ryan McCartan
Ryan McCartan, China Anne McClain, Corbin Bleu, & Naturi Naughton-Lewis i
Ryan McCartan & China Anne McClain
Naturi Naughton-Lewis & China Anne McClain
China Anne McClain, Corbin Bleu, and Naturi Naughton-Lewis
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