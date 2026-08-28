Video: Watch José 'Candelita' Iglesias Make His Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

José “Candelita” Iglesias made his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club on Thursday. We have a first look at the Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist making his first entrance in the hit musical. Watch a video of him performing "Candela" with the cast below!

He plays the Narrator through October 4, joining Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Jaleel Battles Jr. (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee).

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

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