Photos/Video: TITANIQUE Celebrates Fan Night with Special Guests Patti LuPone, Scott Hoying, Peppermint, and More





Last night, Titanique on Broadway hosted a special fan night for their Ti-STAN-iques in celebration of its final weeks on Broadway and worldwide success.

Special guest cameos occurred throughout the performance. Patti LuPone took the stage with Jim Parsons after his performance of Rose's Turn (and after her cardboard cutout had appeared in the show twice earlier). RuPaul's Drag Race stars Plasma and Jan Sport judged the lip sync battle in Celine Dion drag, and Peppermint saved Jack and Rose with an Axe. Real Housewife of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett kicked off the night, Pentatonix's Scott Hoying got to show off his vocal chops, and at curtain call the cast was joined by the four actresses who previously played Celine Dion off-Broadway: Nicole Parker, Jackie Burns, Dee Roscioli, and Amber Ardolino.

The cast of Titanique stars Olivier & Lortel Award winning co-creator Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory,” Mother Play, Our Town) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera (In The Heights film, “The Copenhagen Test”) as Rose DeWitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox(The Wiz, The Bodyguard Musical) as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia) as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Cruel Intentions: The Musical) as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as The Iceberg, making his Broadway debut after winning the 2025 Olivier Award for his turn as The Iceberg in London. Sara Gallo (1776), Polanco Jones (The Wiz), and Kristina Leopold (SIX) are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall (Titanique Off-Broadway), Brad Greer (Titanique Off-Broadway), Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop), and Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique Off-Broadway) complete the cast as understudies.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses a kooky krazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. The production is directed by co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors).