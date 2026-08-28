Photos: José 'Candelita' Iglesias Makes Broadway Debut in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist José Iglesias, known to music fans as Candelita, has become the first Latino MLB player to debut on Broadway! He is making his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club, playing the Narrator. His first performance took place on Thursday, August 27, 2026 and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Born in Cuba, Iglesias continues the production's celebration of Cuban heritage, culture, and music, joining the Tony & Grammy Award-winning Afro-Cuban band on stage nightly at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre on West 45th Street.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Jaleel Battles Jr. (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan De Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Adriel Flete, Joshua Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Brian M. Love, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Sophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Anthony Santos, Malcolm Miles Young and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



The cast of "Bueno Vista Social Club"

Natalie Venetia Belcon

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias and "Bueno Vista Social Club" cast

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias

Jose "Candelita" Iglesias

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