Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 28, 2026: SIX THE MUSICAL To End Its Broadway Reign and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Coming Up

Sunday, August 30

Moulin Rouge! the Musical closes on Broadway

The Front Page



Exclusive: Watch Anania Sing 'Science Fiction/Double Feature' from THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Watch a video of The Rocky Horror Show swing Anania deliver an exclusive performance of 'Science Fiction/Double Feature.' Filmed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, she shares her rendition of the opening number with Jane Cardona on the piano.



Broadway’s Non-Profit Cheat Code Only one new musical, and zero musical revivals, have made back their initial capitalization over the past two years. Shows cost more than ever before to make it to Broadway, and are closing faster and faster, even after winning major Tony Awards. None of this is new information, the last few years have been a huge struggle for commercial theatre, particularly commercial musicals. As one anonymous Broadway co-producer put it, “every [Broadway] show costs $100k a week too much to operate, and ticket prices need to increase 30% to be where we were five years ago.” That’s quite the gap to bridge



Exclusive: New Cast and Dates Announced for THE WIZ National Tour Crossroads Live North America, producer of the National Tour of THE WIZ, has just announced an all-new cast who will ease on down the road. THE WIZ continues to charm audiences in cities across the country, bringing the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical and the exhilarating live theatrical experience from coast to coast.

Exclusive

by Stephi Wild

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

Around the Broadway World

by Nicole Rosky

by Rachel Stone

Ghostlight Records and Yellow Sound Label will release the New York City Center cast recording of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL, featuring new songs and an all-star cast led by Taylor Trensch.. ( more... This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 8/27/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... Rosie O'Donnell has joined the producing team behind INDIGO, a musical about a non-speaking autistic teenager, following its UK premiere at Leicester's Curve theatre.. ( more... International Literary Properties has acquired the literary works of playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, whose credits include Rope, Never Gonna Dance and much more.. ( more... Fred Dixon will return to lead New York City Tourism + Conventions after serving as President and CEO of Brand USA, bringing renewed global perspective to the city's visitor economy.. ( more... HB Studio will open a new Premier Masterclass series with sessions led by Reed Birney and Leigh Silverman, followed by future classes with André Holland and Christine Lahti.. ( more... BOOP! The Musical has just announced the full cast for the upcoming North American Tour. Joining previously announced Aliya Grace, who will play Betty Boop®, will be Mason Ballard (Dwayne), Ashia Collins (Carol Evans), Michelle Jennings (Valentina), Dan Mason (Grampy), Joshua Woodie (Raymond Demarest), Ashley Calderon (Trisha), Adam Clarke (Pudgy), Kevin W. Egan (Oscar Delacorte), and Kevin Bowman, Christian J. Collins, Leah Faye, Kayla Goins, Eric Gonzalez, Jesse Hanks, Izzy Herz, Anya Katherine Jones, Jaxon Keller, Elie Kuppermann, Helena Elizabeth Laing, Ava Madara, Neema Muteti, Annalise Northway, PJ Palmer, Jame Tomé Rotz, Kenneth Sweeney, Devyn Trondson and Evan Michael Vaughan. . ( more... GOOSE performed a surprise set at a University of Colorado Boulder house party, continuing to play despite police attempting to shut down the show, ahead of a sold-out multi-night Colorado run including Red Rocks Amphitheatre.. ( more...

LET'S MARRY HARRY: THE REUNION Streaming Now on Netflix

by Rachel Stone

Harry Jowsey faced his former fiancées on LET'S MARRY HARRY: THE REUNION, hosted by Haley Baylee, addressing drama from the mansion in an episode now streaming on Netflix.. (more...)

SIX THE MUSICAL Will Close On Broadway This Winter

by A.A. Cristi

SIX will end its Broadway run on January 3, 2027, after 2,178 performances. The Tony Award-winning musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss opened in October 2021 as the first new musical to arrive on Broadway following the COVID shutdown.. (more...)

by Michael Gioia

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Clementine Scott

by Shari Barrett

When Matt Rodin planned his wedding day, he never imagined he’d be going in for one of the biggest auditions of his career just moments after saying 'I do.' Then he booked a role in the national tour of 'Company.'. ( more... THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA: THE MUSICAL will extend its London engagement at the Dominion Theatre, with Matt Henry continuing in the role of Nigel through next winter.. ( more... MANIA: The ABBA Tribute has announced full principal casting for its 2026/2027 US National Tour, which will open October 9, 2026, at the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita, Kansas.. ( more... Additional production photos have been released for the UK tour of Burlesque the Musical. Learn more about the musical and check out the photos here.. ( more... Much like Georgie Dettmer’s blockbuster debut play Are You Watching?, her sophomore effort Wanton begins and ends with childhood, and the messages women receive from a distressingly early age. A group of primary school girls do cartwheels and put on costumes in the playground – except most of them are dressed as murdered historical women. Thus begins a series of disconnected, intelligently written, disturbing vignettes.. ( more... I spoke with costume designer Maria Caterina Copelli, an award-winning Brazilian costume designer whose career spans film, theater, opera, commercial campaigns and music videos, on her vision for creating a variety of Aztec costumes for 23 actors and how she researched designs to base her creations on authenticity for them to reflect the social structure of Aztec society. And since she brings passion, creativity, and meticulous attention to detail to every project, no doubt the hundreds of costumes for Antigone: In the Language of Kings will be quite spectacular!. ( more...

Review: BBC PROMS: AMERICAN CLASSICS, Royal Albert Hall

by Debbie Gilpin

This year’s Proms season has been awash with commemorations of America’s 250th anniversary, the entire season beginning with Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” - and that piece featuring at several other points in various ways across the festival. So it was about time that there was a concert wholly focused on American composers, and celebrating the country’s more romantic aspects. It was only fitting that Marin Alsop curated the programme and was there to conduct the Philharmonia Orchestra.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Andy Karl

Listen Up

"When the beating of your heart

Echoes the beating of the drums

There is a life about to start

When tomorrow comes! " - Les Miserables

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!