HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Will Open on Broadway in Fall 2026

Here There Are Blueberries, the new play written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, will open on Broadway this fall for a strictly limited engagement. Conceived and directed by Kaufman, Here There Are Blueberries will begin previews on Monday, November 2 at the Barrymore Theatre in a co-production with La Jolla Playhouse. Opening night is set for Monday, November 9.

Additional information, including casting, will be announced at a later date. Tickets for Here There Are Blueberries will go on sale on Tuesday, September 8 at 10:00am ET.

About Here There Are Blueberries

A finalist for the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and winner of the 2025 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, Here There Are Blueberries begins with a real-life mystery. In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren't like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

The Here There Are Blueberries creative team includes scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Bobby McElver, projection design by David Bengali, casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, and dramaturgy by Amy Marie Seidel.

On behalf of Tectonic Theater Project, Messrs. Kaufman and Joslyn said, “For Tectonic Theater Project, bringing Here There Are Blueberries to Broadway is the culmination of a remarkable journey. These photographs hold a mirror up to our humanity in the most intimate and unsettling way. We have to look at them—not to understand the people in the pictures, but to better understand ourselves.”

“We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary new play to the Barrymore Theatre,” added producers Brian and Dayna Lee. “This is a story rooted in history, but it is not a story safely confined to the past. At a moment when history itself is increasingly denied, distorted, or erased, Here There Are Blueberries reveals how ordinary people become complicit, and why remembering history is a vital responsibility.”

In addition to being named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the New York production received five Lucille Lortel Award nominations and won two, including Outstanding Play.

Here There Are Blueberries had its first workshop production at Miami New Drama and received its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2022. The play premiered Off-Broadway in 2024, as a co-production at New York Theatre Workshop. Read the reviews.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming