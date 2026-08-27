Exclusive Listen: 'Christian Charity' From BAT BOY New York City Center Cast Recording

An all new Cast Recording will be released for the New York City Center Gala production of Bat Boy: The Musical. The album will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, August 28. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the track "Christian Charity." Listen below!

A CD edition will be released later this year. Bat Boy features a pulsing pop-rock score by Tony Award nominee Laurence O'Keefe and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming. This new album shines fresh light on a beloved score with several brand-new songs and revised book by the original creators, and expanded orchestrations for twelve musicians by Laurence O'Keefe and Ben Green, delving deeper into the musical's themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

The recording is produced by Michael Croiter, Laurence O'Keefe, Andrew Resnick, and Jenny Gersten, with executive producers Ben Simpson, Patrick Catullo, LD Entertainment, and Nancy Gibbs, and co-producers Aleff Productions and Adam Zell.

Pre-order or pre-save the album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/BatBoy2025Cast

About Bat Boy

The cast features Kerry Butler (Meredith Parker), Gabi Carrubba (Shelley Parker), Andrew Durand (Rick Taylor), Mary Faber (Lorraine), Alan H Green (Bud), Evan Harrington (Ned), John-Michael Lyles (Ron Taylor/Rancher), Tom McGowan (Sheriff Reynolds), Jacob Ming-Trent (Reverend Hightower), Alex Newell (The God Pan), Olivia Puckett (Ruthie Taylor/Rancher), Marissa Rosen (Daisy), Christopher Sieber (Dr. Parker), Taylor Trensch (Bat Boy), Colin Trudell (Charley), Rema Webb (Maggie), and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Mrs. Taylor), in addition to August Bagg, Will Mann, and Stephanie Reuning-Scherer.

After being discovered in a cave and adopted by a local West Virginia family, Bat Boy, also known as Edgar, wants nothing more than to be accepted by his new community and works hard to appeal to their “Christian Charity.” But will his insatiable bloodlust be his undoing? Or will the bloodlust of a town searching for an easy scapegoat beat him to the punch? Inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s, this “fervid, wicked, and arch” (The New York Times) musical gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001.

New York City Center's Gala production of Bat Boy: The Musical was directed by two-time Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with music direction by Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming