Video: SCHMIGADOON! Performs 'Cross That Bridge' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





Alex Brightman and the cast of Schmigadoon! crossed the bridge into Good Morning America for a special performance! Watch the company of the Tony-winning musical perform "Cross That Bridge" on the hit morning show.

The appearance marked their first televised performance since winning four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The most Tony Award-nominated new musical of the season, tickets are currently on sale through Sunday, January 3, 2027 at The Nederlander Theatre.

Schmigadoon! follows a couple who accidentally wander into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical also stars Tony nominee Sara Chase ("The Great Gatsby") as Melissa Gimble, Emmy Award winner Ana Gasteyer (“SNL,” Wicked) as Mildren Layton, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen, “And Just Like That…”) as Doc, Maulik Pancholy (“30 Rock”) as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

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