NYC Tourism + Conventions Appoints Fred Dixon as President and CEO

New York City Tourism + Conventions has announced the appointment of Fred Dixon as President and CEO, bringing back one of the travel industry's most respected destination marketing leaders to guide the organization's next chapter. He will assume the role on December 1.

Dixon returns to NYC Tourism + Conventions following more than two years as President and CEO of Brand USA, the nation's destination marketing organization focused exclusively on increasing international visitation to the United States. His return brings together longtime experience promoting New York City with a broader national and global perspective on the evolving travel landscape.

“Fred Dixon has the rare combination of foundational New York City expertise, national leadership experience and global perspective that this moment requires,” said Charles Flateman, Board Chairman, NYC Tourism + Conventions. “The Board conducted a thoughtful process to identify the leader best positioned to advance our mission, and Fred's proven ability to elevate New York City's global brand, build partnerships across the industry and understand the forces shaping international travel made him the right choice to lead NYC Tourism + Conventions into the future.”

Dixon previously served as President and CEO of NYC Tourism + Conventions from 2014 through 2024, where he became the leading voice for New York City's visitor economy. During his tenure, he represented the interests of the City's tourism industry with business leaders, elected officials, media and travel partners around the world, while working closely with stakeholders across all five boroughs to strengthen New York City's position as one of the world's premier destinations.

Following his time with NYC Tourism + Conventions, Dixon was recruited to serve as President & CEO of Brand USA. In that role, he led the organization responsible for promoting international travel to the United States and gained deep insight into global traveler behavior, the international tourism landscape across leisure and business travel as well as the strategies required to attract visitors from around the world.

At a time when destinations are competing intensely for international travelers, Dixon's experience provides valuable perspective on how New York City can continue to grow visitation, strengthen its global position and deliver economic opportunity throughout the five boroughs.

“Returning to lead NYC Tourism + Conventions is an extraordinary honor and responsibility,” said Fred Dixon. “My time at Brand USA gave me a broader perspective on the global travel marketplace and what's required to be competitive for international travelers. I return to New York with that experience, along with a renewed appreciation for the strength of this city and the extraordinary people and businesses that make its visitor economy so vital. I look forward to working with our members, partners and City leadership to grow visitation, strengthen our global position and ensure tourism continues to deliver for all five boroughs.”

As President and CEO, Dixon will lead NYC Tourism + Conventions' efforts to promote New York City as the world's top destination for leisure travel, meetings, conventions and events, while strengthening partnerships across the City's tourism ecosystem.

“New York City's tourism industry is a powerful engine of our economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and businesses across all five boroughs,” said Mayor Zohran Mamdani. “At a time when we must continue to compete for visitors from around the country and around the world, experienced leadership at NYC Tourism + Conventions is essential. Fred Dixon brings deep expertise, leading one of the City's most important economic sectors. I look forward to working with him, our tourism industry and communities across the five boroughs to ensure New York City remains a destination where visitors want to come and New Yorkers can benefit from the economic opportunity they bring.”

Dixon's appointment follows a search process led by the NYC Tourism + Conventions Board Search Committee, comprised of Board leadership in accordance with the organization's bylaws. Russell Reynolds Associates supported the search process.

In the interim, Board Chairman Charles Flateman will assume oversight of NYC Tourism + Conventions to ensure a smooth transition with staff and business functions, alongside the organization's Executive Leadership Team, until Dixon begins his role in December.

Last year, New York City welcomed approximately 65 million visitors, generating $55.6 billion in direct visitor spending. The tourism industry is one of the City's most significant economic engines, supporting 400,000 jobs and more than $7 billion in tax revenue across all five boroughs.

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