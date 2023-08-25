Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 25th, 2023

Solea Pfeiffer goes way down to Hadestown, Titanique announces new stars, and more!
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 25, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, August 27- El Mago Pop closes on Broadway
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN
DRAG RACE Star Willam and Comedian Drew Droege to Join TITANIQUE
Words From The Wings: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME's Morgan Whitley Shares Favorite Moments and More!
by Stephi Wild
Morgan Whitley talks her favorite moments, backstage habits, and life backstage at the pop princess spectacle! (more...)
Photo: Ariana Grande Reveals New WICKED-Inspired Tattoo
By: Michael Major
It seems that Ariana Grande has been changed for good in more ways than one as the star debuts her new tattoo inspired by her role in the big screen adaptation of Wicked.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/20/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/20/2023.. (more...)
Video: STARS IN THE HOUSE Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Todd Graff's Film CAMP
by Stephi Wild
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley host the 20th Anniversary Reunion of the cult classic film CAMP, featuring writer and director, Todd Graff and cast members Daniel Letterle, Joanna Chilcoat, Robin de Jesus, and more! (more...)
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
Wesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Etai Benson and more will take the stage as the twelve disciples in the new musical from Robert Schenkkan and Neil Berg. Go inside rehearsal!
Leonard Bernstein
Leonard Bernstein famed from his long tenure as the music director of the New York Philharmonic, from his conducting of concerts with most of the world's leading orchestras, and from his music for West Side Story, Peter Pan, Candide, Wonderful Town, On the Town, On the Waterfront, his Mass, and a range of other compositions, including three symphonies and many shorter chamber and solo works. Bernstein was the first conductor to give a series of television lectures on classical music, starting in 1954 and continuing until his death. He was a skilled pianist, often conducting piano concertos from the keyboard. As a composer he wrote in many styles encompassing symphonic and orchestral music, ballet, film and theatre music, choral works, opera, chamber music and pieces for the piano. Many of his works are regularly performed around the world, although none has matched the tremendous popular and critical success of West Side Story.
Other birthdays today include:
Ato Blankson-Wood
Katie Rose Clarke
Blair Underwood
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Best to take the moment present as a present for the moment."
- Into the Woods
THE SONDHEIM LEGACY to Premiere on CUNY TV
by Michael Major
The Sondheim Legacy will include excerpts from several of Sondheim’s shows enliven commentaries which are informative, insightful, funny and moving. It will discuss major revival of his shows like “Company,” “Into the Woods,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Sweeney Todd” and now, “Here We Are,” a posthumous world premiere at NYC’s The Shed.. (more...)
A World Premiere Play, a New Bilingual Musical & More Join Atlantic Theater Company 2023-2024 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a sneak peek into the upcoming season at Atlantic Theater Company. From world premieres to bilingual musicals, stay updated on the diverse range of productions hitting the stage in the 2023-2024 season.. (more...)
ALICE BY HEART Available for Licensing for a Limited Time
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that Alice by Heart is now available for licensing for performances taking place by June 30, 2025.. (more...)
