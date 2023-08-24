Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

The 12 will run from September 8 – October 29.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Goodspeed Musicals is presenting the new musical The 12, the third production of its 60th anniversary season. The 12 explores a moment in one of the greatest stories of all time and will appear on the Goodspeed stage from September 8 – October 29 in East Haddam, Conn.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!
 
Jerusalem. The disciples are in disarray. Torn apart by the unthinkable death of their leader, see how twelve ordinary individuals come together to create one of the most powerful movements ever known. Filled with power and passion, The 12 is a universal story of love and how each of us must eventually navigate the loss of whatever we hold most dear. Join us for a profoundly moving musical that you will never forget!
 
The 12 features book & lyrics by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Schenkkan (Broadway: All The Way (Tony Award for Best Play), The Great Society, The Kentucky Cycle (Pulitzer Prize for Drama)), with music & lyrics by Neil Berg (Off-Broadway: The Prince and the Pauper; Regional: Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, Tim and Scrooge).
 
Pete will be played by Akron Lanier Watson (Broadway: Hamilton, The Color Purple, The Play That Goes Wrong). Andrew will be played by Wonzaā Johnson (Broadway: MJ The Musical; National Tour: Hamilton). Tom will be played by Wesley Taylor (Broadway: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, The Addams Family, Rock of Ages). Jimmy will be played by Etai Benson (Broadway: Company, On Broadway, The Band's Visit; Broadway/National Tour: Wicked). Simon Will be played by Gregory Treco (The Terris: The Roar of the Greasepaint - The Smell of the Crowd; Broadway: Hamilton). John will be played by Kyle Scatliffe (Broadway: Hamilton, The Color Purple, Les Misérables). James will be played by Kelvin Moon Loh (Broadway: Beetlejuice The Musical, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, The King and I). Tee will be played by Mel Johnson Jr. (Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate; Jekyll and Hyde; Hot Feet). Phil will be played by Brandon J. Ellis (Broadway/National Tour: Bandstand, The Play That Goes Wrong, Once). Bart will be played by Rob Morrison (Goodspeed: Big River; Off-Broadway: Assassins, Frankenstein, Avenue Q). Matt will be played by F. Michael Haynie (The Terris: Band Geeks!; Broadway: Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Holler If Ya Hear Me). Mags will be played by Adrienne Walker (Broadway: The Lion King; Kiss Me, Kate). Mother Mary will be played by Rema Webb (Broadway: Fat Ham, The Music Man, Escape to Margaritaville).
 
Known for masterfully reinventing the stage musical, The 12 will be directed by Tony Award-winning director John Doyle, who will also musically stage and design the set for the production. Doyle has been Artistic Director of four prestigious regional theatres in the U.K. and has an extensive directing career in theatre, film and opera. His Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd (Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical), Company (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical), The Color Purple (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical).
 
The 12 will run September 8th – October 29th, 2023. [Official Press Opening: September 27, 2023.]  Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 5:30 p.m.).

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org





