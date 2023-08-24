Video: STARS IN THE HOUSE Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Todd Graff's Film CAMP

"Stars In The House" co-hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley hosted the 20th Anniversary Reunion of the cult classic film CAMP recently on Stars in the House. The episode included the show's writer and director, Todd Graff (Joyful Noise, Bandslam), along with cast members Daniel Letterle, Joanna Chilcoat, Robin de Jesus, and more. Check out the full episode below!

This event was in support of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), a charitable organization that supports people in the arts community who are facing difficulties. The organization has recently been a great resource for individuals who have been affected by the WGA and SAG/AFTRA strike.

The episode also featured never-before-seen footage of CAMP's initial workshop in 2002, memories of meeting Stephen Sondheim on set (in his film debut) and discussions on the film's unexpected rise to musical theater cult status. There were also live performances by the cast of many of the film's amazing songs!

These stars joins the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, including "ER," "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "The Kids Are All Right," "Thirtysomething," "The Joy Luck Club," "Girls5eva," "Little House On The Prairie," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Guys and Dolls," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Mamma Mia," "LES MISERABLES," "AIDA," "Annie," "Godspell," "The Light In The Piazza," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," "Anastasia," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th, 2020.

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James have brought a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show went on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world were closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.

About Camp

Camp is a 2003 American musical comedy-drama film, written and directed by Todd Graff, about an upstate New York performing arts summer camp. The film is based on Graff's own experiences at a similar camp called Stagedoor Manor, where many scenes of the movie were filmed.

The movie is notable as the film debut of future Academy Award nominee Anna Kendrick, future three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesús, future The Voice contestant Sasha Allen, and future Broadway performers Dequina Moore, Steven Cutts, Tracee Beazer, and Brittany Pollack.



