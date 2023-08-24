Photo: Ariana Grande Reveals New WICKED-Inspired Tattoo

Ariana Grande has revealed a new tattoo inspired by a song from Wicked in her latest Instagram post.

In the new photo, Grande is sharing a first look at the "Sweetener Foundation" from her R.E.M. Beauty Brand. Across the palm of her hand, she has gotten "For Good" tattooed.

The new photo comes after Grande also revealed that she had gotten the original illustration of Glinda from L. Frank Baum’s Wizard of Oz books inked on the back of her hand, sharing that it was one she knew she "wanted to get for a very long time."

Check out the photo of Grande's new "Fod Good" tattoo here:

Filming for Wicked came to a halt in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. With just 10 days left of filming, director Jon M. Chu released a statement stating that the release date should not be affected.

The Wicked movie is being split into two parts, with the first scheduled for release on November 27, 2024 and the second arriving on November 26, 2025.

Joining Grande in the film is Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, along with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play classmates Pfannee and ShenShen from Shiz University. Keala Settle will portray Miss Coddle, with Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

Tonight, Grande will be releasing the 10th anniversary edition of her debut album, "Yours Truly." The deluxe digital album will feature performances of select songs that she filmed in London while shooting Wicked. The album also features "Popular Song," which samples "Popular" from the hit Broadway musical.