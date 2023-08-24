ALICE BY HEART Available for Licensing for a Limited Time

Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s madcap adventures in Wonderland.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that Alice by Heart is now available for licensing for performances taking place by June 30, 2025.

From the TONY® and GRAMMY® award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is a touching musical featuring an incredible pop-rock score and a unique twist on Lewis Carrol’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, as she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. As they travel through the tale, Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, loss, and finding the courage to move forward. The musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.

Alice by Heart opened Off-Broadway in 2019 at the MCC Theater, and was hailed by The New York Times as, “A fantastical, magical mystery tour with ingenuous costumes, Noel Coward-ish wit, and dreamy songs…with echoes of music from Spring Awakening.”

An original cast album was released in 2019 on Ghostlight Records and featured Molly Gordon as Alice and Colton Ryan as Alfred/The White Rabbit. The current combined global total of streams of the cast album is roughly 9.3 million.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, “Since we announced our acquisition of Alice by Heart last November, we have received many requests from high schools, colleges and community theatres eager to bring this new musical to their stages. The themes of Steven, Duncan and Jessie’s show are especially relevant today and resonate with people of all generations. We can’t wait to see how this show not only entertains, but inspires audiences with its message of hope.”  

Visit the MTI show page here for licensing and additional information. International / regional restrictions apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior™ shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).



