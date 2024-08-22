Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 22, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 22, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Photos: Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor & More in ROMEO + JULIET Rehearsals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at rehearsal photos of ROMEO + JULIET on Broadway !


 

Video: Stephanie Mills Has Come Back Home to Broadway
by Joey Mervis
It was almost 55 years ago that Broadway legend Stephanie Mills made her debut in Maggie Flynn. Now she is back at home onstage, playing eight shows a week at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Reacquaint yourself with this Broadway legend here!


 

Video: Theatre Community Rallies to Save Iconic West Bank Cafe & Laurie Beechman Theatre
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
What happens when one of the most iconic and beloved institutions of New York City's Theatre District is in trouble? Broadway steps in to help. 

Photos/Video: THE PIANO LESSON Trailer With John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Netflix has released the official trailer and new photos for The Piano Lesson, the upcoming film adaptation of August Wilson's play in his American Century Cycle. The film is directed and co-written by Malcolm Washington in his feature directorial debut.. (more...

QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Resumes Performances in Boston Following Cancellation Due To Battery Leak
by Joshua Wright
The Queen of Versailles will resume performances at the Emerson Colonial Theatre today in time for the matinée after a performance cancellation due to a 'battery leak' on August 20th. Producer Bill Damaschke shared the news with the seated audience.. (more...)

Kristin Chenoweth Spotted on WICKED Movie Set in New Featurette
by Michael Major
Kristin Chenoweth has been spotted in the background of the newly-released Wicked movie featurette. The new behind-the-scenes video reveals that the musical's original Glinda paid a visit to the set, seen in a crowd while Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo film a scene.. (more...)

Video: New WICKED Featurette Highlights Galinda and Elphaba's Friendship
by Josh Sharpe
A new behind-the-scenes featurette showcases the power of friendship on display in the upcoming adaptation of Wicked. 'Wicked to me, at its very core, is about friendship,' director Jon M. Chu says in the video, which emphasizes the relationship between Ariana Grande's Galinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. . (more...

Video: Laura Benanti is Back as Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
As politics continue to heat up ahead of the November election, Laura Benanti's tried and true portrayal of Melania Trump has returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In the clip, Benanti tunes into the Late Show as the former First Lady, who is on location at the Democratic National Convention.. (more...)

Laura Dreyfuss

Other birthdays on this day include:

James Corden
Amber Ardolino
Theoni V. Aldredge 

