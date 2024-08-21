Photos: Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor & More in ROMEO + JULIET Rehearsals

ROMEO + JULIET begins performances Thursday, September 26, 2024.
|
Get a first look at rehearsal photos of ROMEO + JULIET on Broadway below!
Led by Kit Connor + Rachel Zegler, the cast, creatives, production team, and producers all gathered for a Meet & Greet, followed by a design presentation led by director Sam Gold and scenic designer dots.
With original music by Jack Antonoff and movement by Sonya Tayeh, ROMEO + JULIET begins performances Thursday, September 26, 2024 and officially opens Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre for a strictly limited, 16-week engagement.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Rachel Zegler, Sam Gold, and Kit Connor
Kit Connor, Jack Antonoff, and Tommy Dorfman
Timothy Oh, Kit Connor, Rachel Zegler, Sam Gold, Jack Antonoff, Tommy Dorfman
Taheen Modak, Sola Fadiran, Daniel Bravo Hernández, Jasai Chase-Owens, Gían Pérez
Tommy Dorfman, Gabby Beans, Daniel Bravo Hernández, Nihar Duvvuri, Daniel Velez, Gían Pérez, Sola Fadiran, Jasai Chase- Owens
