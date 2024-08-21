Photos: Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor & More in ROMEO + JULIET Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at rehearsal photos of ROMEO + JULIET on Broadway below!



Led by Kit Connor + Rachel Zegler, the cast, creatives, production team, and producers all gathered for a Meet & Greet, followed by a design presentation led by director Sam Gold and scenic designer dots.



With original music by Jack Antonoff and movement by Sonya Tayeh, ROMEO + JULIET begins performances Thursday, September 26, 2024 and officially opens Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre for a strictly limited, 16-week engagement.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid