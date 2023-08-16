Wake Up With BroadwayWorld, August 16th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 16, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, August 17- Jaja's African Hair Braiding Press Meet & Greet

Saturday, August 19 - Just For Us closes on Broadway

Sunday, August 20- El Mago Pop opens on Broadway

Anthony Edwards, Aria Shahghasemi & More to Star in PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get all the details on the star-studded cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, including Anthony Edwards and Aria Shahghasemi. (more...)

HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Free Childcare Services During Four Upcoming Matinee Performances

by Stephi Wild

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the Parent Artist Advocacy League, Broadway Babysitters, and Open Jar Studios, Here Lies Love will offer free childcare services for the Saturday, September 23nd 3:30pm matinee performance. (more...)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ... AND THIS IS MY FRIEND MR. LAUREL, Pleasance Courtyard

by Mark Carnochan

Our critic reviews Jeffrey Holland as he celebrates the lives and laughs of two of Hollywood's funniest men, Stan Laurel & Oliver Hardy at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. (more...)

Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from Signature's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

by BroadwayWorld TV

Erin Davie brings Jason Robert Brown's Tony-winning score to soaring life in her performance of 'To Build A Home' from Signature Theatre's production of The Bridges of Madison County. (more...)

Photos: See Kate Baldwin & Nicholas Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Bucks County Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Rodriguez fall in love in the Tony Award-winning musical, 'The Bridges of Madison County' at Bucks County Playhouse.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/13/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/13/2023.. (more...)

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True

by Richard Ridge

BWW correspondent Richard Ridge chats with one of Broadway veteran and one of Aladdin's longest-running Genies, Michael James Scott.

Video: Watch Bradley Cooper Play Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser

by Michael Major

Bradley Cooper takes his place at the conductor's podium in the new teaser for Maestro, the upcoming biopic written, directed and starring Cooper as legendary composer, Leonard Bernstein. (more...)

Video: Director Richard Jay-Alexander Assists Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan on Bravo's WELCOME TO CRAPPIE LAKE

by Michael Major

'Real Housewives' Countess Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan get some help from legendary Broadway director Richard Jay-Alexander in staging their 'Benton Follies' performance on Bravo's Welcome to Crappie Lake. (more...)

Cristin Milioti was nominated for a Tony Award in 2012 for her performance as Girl in Once. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Lieutenant of Inishmore and Coram Boy. Her notable film and television roles include appearances in Palm Springs and The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as the TV series Made for Love, Black Mirror, Bob's Burgers and more.

Check out Cristin in the recording studio with her Once co-star, Steve Kazee, recording the Oscar-winning song, "Falling Slowly," here!

