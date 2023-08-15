HERE LIES LOVE Will Offer Free Childcare Services During Four Upcoming Matinee Performances

Here Lies Love has announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration on Broadway with the Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL), Broadway Babysitters, and Open Jar Studios, through which free childcare services will be offered during Here Lies Love's Saturday, September 23nd 3:30pm matinee performance.

Three other matinee performance dates for the partnership will be announced at a later date.

Anyone who purchases a ticket for the September 23rd matinee is eligible to sign up for free childcare just a few blocks from Here Lies Love's home at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street). To register or for questions, write to HereLiesLoveRSVP@fstheatrical.com. Spaces are limited.

PAAL's Executive Leadership Team (Adriana Gaviria, Tamanya M.M. Garza, Garlia Cornelia Jones, and Rachel Junqueira Spencer Hewitt) said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the groundbreaking production Here Lies Love and our partners Broadway Babysitters for this groundbreaking initiative: providing free childcare for Broadway audiences with family responsibilities. At PAAL, our goal is to radicalize the performing arts and media industry toward creating comprehensive parent and caregiver support for those who make and experience art, understanding that we're all caregivers at one point, and access at this point is on path to improving access for all.”

The Broadway Babysitters Team said, ““After years of partnering with off-Broadway and regional theaters to offer caregiver support, the historical significance of Here Lies Love being the first Broadway show to offer ethical, accessible childcare to their caregiver theater patrons is not only incredibly exciting, but long awaited by our team. Broadway Babysitters was founded by creative professionals with a passion to offer accessible childcare to everyone, and we are thrilled to be a part of bringing this kind of visibility to compassionate theater making. What an honor to collaborate with this amazing production as we continue our partnership with the team at PAAL and work towards amplifying our collective mission!“

Carol Angeli, a swing in the cast of Here Lies Love, said, “I am so ecstatic that Here Lies Love has partnered with Parent Artist Advocacy League and Broadway Babysitters to help provide childcare during certain performances! As a parent myself, I know the value of having reliable childcare and how essential that is for peace of mind. This groundbreaking program will allow caregivers to fully experience the equally groundbreaking performances of Here Lies Love with knowledge their children are safe, having fun, and well taken care of! I hope more shows participate and collaborate with these special organizations and can't wait to see the program grow!”

Here Lies Love began previews Saturday, June 17 and opened to rave reviews on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

From David Byrne Academy Award, Grammy Award, and Tony Award winner) and Fatboy Slim (Grammy Award winner), Here Lies Love is “a truly fabulous piece of visual theater with a soundscape more beautiful, more exciting and more surprising than any score on Broadway” (Chicago Tribune). This revolutionary new musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, has been hailed as “a political chiller that's also a red-hot adrenaline rush” (Ben Brantley) “that makes you believe you could dance all night” (The Washington Post).

Developed and directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award winner) and choreographed by Annie-B Parson (Olivier Award nominee), Here Lies Love is a “roof-raising, disco-infused extravaganza that turns the theatre into a dance floor with thrilling results” (The Guardian). Following sold-out, critically acclaimed runs at The Public Theater, London's National Theatre, and Seattle Rep, “Here Lies love is the most entertaining new show on Broadway right now” (ABC7). Ticket buyers can experience this “undeniably enjoyable show” (New York Post) in two ways: seated or standing immersed within the action.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Saturday, August 19.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show's Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig/Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Clint Ramos, Jose Antonio Vargas, and Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Apl.de.Ap/Tala Creative Live, Rob Laqui, Giselle “G” Töngi, Adam Hyndman, Eva LaBadie, Georgina Pazcoguin, Marikit Ventures/Miranda Gohh, DJ CherishTheLuv/Garcia At Rodis, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicholas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/Jeremiah Abraham, No Guarantees, Yasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Len Blavatnik, Warner Music Entertainment, Shira Friedman, James L. Nederlander/Independent Presenters Network, LaChanze, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Katler-Solomon/Charlotte Cohn, Cathy Dantchik, Elizabeth Armstrong, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Global Creatures, The Public Theater, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Michael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Craig Balsam/David Brendel, Sok Sabai Productions/Ride or Die Productions, Marco Santarelli/Das Ellman & Howe, Linden Delaney/Smigelrutter Fitviavi, and Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner.

Rush tickets are available in-person at the Broadway Theatre box office on the day of the performance for $35 each. Tickets are limited to a maximum of 2 per person and are subject to availability.

Digital lottery entrants can register for the chance to purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Entries for the Here Lies Love digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Visit rush.telecharge.com for more information and to register. Drawings only appear when they are open for entries.

ABOUT BROADWAY BABYSITTERS

Jennifer Malenke, founder of Broadway Babysitters, started the company in 2015 as an arts-focused childcare company led by an ensemble of expert childcare professionals. Their personally vetted and individually trained playmakers bring the stage to your living room, drawing on their skills to help kids meet the world with wonder and cast themselves in any role they imagine. By encouraging creative play, providing behind-the-scenes support, and sharing the spotlight with caregiver-focused nonprofits, they connect families to the arts and empower artists to build families of their own.