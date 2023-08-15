Video: Director Richard Jay-Alexander Assists Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan on Bravo's WELCOME TO CRAPPIE LAKE

In an upcoming episode of Bravo's Welcome to Crappie Lake, “Real Housewives” stars Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan call in legendary Broadway director/producer Richard Jay-Alexander to help them with their "Benton Follies" performance.

In the series, de Lesseps and Morgan aim to help spruce up small town Benton, Illinois after it was devastated by the pandemic. The series is a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel.

With a list of responsibilities from the mayor, Luann and Sonja quickly realize they have their work cut out for them. When they are tasked with creating a special performance to showcase the town's talent, they call in Jay-Alexander to assist them with their big number.

Watch a clip from the upcoming episode below, during which Jay-Alexander arrives to tension between de Lesseps and Morgan as they start to run out of time leading up to their big performance.

Richard Jay-Alexander began his theatrical career in 1977 in the original cast of the Broadway play, ZOOT SUIT, appearing thereafter in the original Broadway cast of AMADEUS. Since then, he has worked with legends like Bette Midler,, Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lea Salonga, Rosie O’Donnell, Julie Andrews, and more.

Jay-Alexander also frequently collaborates with de Lesseps on her "Countess Cabaret" shows and recently directed BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary concert.

Watch a clip from his Welcome to Crappie Lake appearance here: