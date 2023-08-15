Photos: See Kate Baldwin & Nicholas Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Bucks County Playhouse

Kate Baldwin (“Finnian’s Rainbow,” “Hello, Dolly!’) and Nicholas Rodriguez (“Tarzan,” “The Sound of Music” national tour) are leading the cast of the Tony-winning musical, “The Bridges of Madison County” at Bucks County Playhouse through September 10.

Get a first look at photos below!

The production is directed by Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate, Hunter Foster (BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet”). Winner of two 2014 Tony Awards, “The Bridges of Madison County” features music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown (“Parade”) and a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony-Award Winner Marsha Norman (“The Secret Garden”).

Baldwin is recreating her performance from Foster’s previous mounting originally produced by Axelrod Performing Arts Center, Deal Park, NJ in March 2022. Nicholas Rodriguez is a new addition to the Playhouse cast. Foster is revisiting a musical for which he has a long history. Foster originated the role of Bud, Francesca’s husband, in the Broadway cast and brings considerable experience and insight from having worked with the original creative team.

The Tony-Winning musical romance, “The Bridges of Madison County,” is a rapturous love story based on the best-selling novel by Thomas Waller. Francesca Johnson, an Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. Her plans change, however, when a chance encounter with a ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer, leads to a whirlwind relationship that forever alters the course of Francesca’s life. This sweeping romance features the 2014 Tony-Winning score by Broadway’s Jason Robert Brown (“Parade”).

Tickets start at just $39 and can be purchased at Click Here or by calling 215-862-2121.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus