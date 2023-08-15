Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True

As Disney's Aladdin continues its 9th year on Broadway, the show has truly had a friend in Michael James Scott along the way. Not only did he appear in the original Broadway company as the standby for Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, but Scott has gone on to play Genie around the world- originating the role in Australia and going on to captivate audiences in London and in cities across the US.

"Disney magic is actually real. I don't think I really understood that until now," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Disney evokes something to literally everyone in the world. There is a positive, joyful, wishful, wonderment. To be able to be connected to that... and that it's my job... it's a gift! It feels like a big, magical gift to be a part of the Disney family."

Scott is quick to ackowledge to musical's mass appeal. "Aladdin is such a beloved story all over the world and I've been blessed to get to go all over the world to play the Genie. Not only do people know Aladdin, but there is an ownership about it," he explained. "In the beginning it scared me to live up to that, but now I know that its such a rare thing to have an entity that is held in such high regard by people around the world."

Watch below as he chats more with Richard Ridge about the joys of playing one of Broadway's most beloved characters and so much more!