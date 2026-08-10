Layton Williams Will Embark on UK Tour With LAYTON LIVE

Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Layton Williams will embark on a brand-new nationwide tour with LAYTON LIVE, an evening of music, dance and storytelling celebrating his career on stage and screen. Tickets go on pre-sale from Monday 10th August 2026, with general sale opening on Tuesday 11th August 2026.

Marking the upcoming 20th anniversary of his professional stage debut, LAYTON LIVE takes audiences on a whistle-stop musical journey through Layton's remarkable career – from his breakout performance in Billy Elliot to his acclaimed turn in Titanique, with stops at Cabaret, Hairspray, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the Bad Education classroom and even the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

LAYTON LIVE will tour the UK from 23 February to 4 April 2027, visiting more than 20 towns and cities including Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and Sheffield, before culminating in a major London performance at the Adelphi Theatre on Sunday 4 April 2027.

Backed by a company of exceptional performers, the show promises unforgettable behind-the-scenes stories, powerhouse vocals, spectacular choreography and many of the iconic songs and moments that have defined Layton's career. With a strictly limited run of performances, audiences are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Born in Bury, Greater Manchester, Layton Williams began his professional career at just 12 years old in the title role of Billy Elliot in the West End. Since then, he has become one of the UK's most celebrated musical theatre performers.

His stage credits include Titanique (Criterion Theatre), Cabaret (Playhouse Theatre), Everybody's Talking About Jamie(Apollo Theatre), Kiss Me, Kate (Sheffield Crucible), Hairspray (UK Tour), Rent (The Other Palace), Matthew Bourne's The Car Man and Lord of the Flies, Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre) and Billy Elliot (Victoria Palace Theatre).

Layton's television and film work includes Bad Education (BBC), People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix), Strictly Come Dancing(BBC), I Hate Suzie (HBO), I Kissed A Boy (BBC), The Cleaner (BBC), Murder, They Hope (BBC), Benidorm(ITV), School for Stars(CBBC) and Beautiful People (BBC). This year he also makes his Netflix series debut as stylist Onassis in Geek Girl.

Beyond performing, Layton is the director of Pros From The Shows, which delivers professional performing arts experiences for young people through his acclaimed "Slay Clubs". He is also a passionate advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

His accolades include three Black British Theatre Awards, a WhatsOnStage Award, the Olivier Award for Titanique in the West End, and a Tony Award nomination for the show's Broadway transfer. Before embarking on the LAYTON LIVE tour, Layton will appear as King Herod in Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

LAYTON LIVE is a joyful celebration of two decades of one of British entertainment's most dynamic performers, combining show-stopping musical numbers with the humour, honesty and charisma that have made Layton a favourite with audiences across theatre, television and beyond.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 23rd February — Newbury — Corn Exchange

Wednesday 24th February — Harrogate — Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 25th February — Manchester — Opera House

Friday 26th February — Derby — Theatre

Sunday 28th February — Northampton — Derngate

Wednesday 3rd March — Poole — Lighthouse Theatre

Friday 5th March — Cheltenham — Town Hall

Sunday 7th March — Edinburgh — Kings Theatre

Monday 8th March — Glasgow — Pavillion

Tuesday 9th March — Perth — Theatre

Wednesday 10th March — Inverness — Eden Court

Friday 12th March — Birmingham — Town Hall

Tuesday 16th March — Woking — New Victoria

Thursday 18th March — Fareham — Fareham Live

Friday 19th March — Swindon — Wyvern Theatre

Saturday 20th March — Blackpool — The Grand Theatre

Monday 22nd March — Oxford — Oxford Playhouse

Tuesday 23rd March — Newcastle — Northern Stage

Wednesday 24th March — Mold — Theatre Clwyd

Tuesday 30th March — Cardiff — New Theatre

Thursday 1st April — Sheffield — Crucible

Friday 2nd April — Milton Keynes — The Stables

Saturday 3rd April — Basingstoke — Anvil

Sunday 4th April — London — Adelphi Theatre

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming