New York City Center to Offer $28 Rush Tickets for IN THE HEIGHTS

New York City Center will launch a special Washington Heights celebration and $28 Heights Rush Ticket event for In the Heights on Sunday, August 23. Throughout the special three-week run of In the Heights, City Center’s affordability initiative is making 10,000 tickets available at $28 or less—with 5,000 of those tickets available to those who register at the event any time from 9am to 12pm at the United Palace. The free community event celebrates the neighborhood that inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes's beloved, Tony-winning musical.

Beginning at 9am, the celebration will feature music from radio station La Mega 97.9, with host Frederick Martínez “El Pachá” serving as MC; as well as food vendors; live performances from City Center’s community partners, including The Brotherhood Sister Sol, City Center’s Preludes! Summer Teen Theater Intensive, and The Peoples Theatre Youth Company, among others; and free In the Heights merchandise giveaways. The event will also offer information and assistance in both English and Spanish.

$28 HEIGHTS RUSH TICKET SIGN-UP

As the centerpiece of the celebration, attendees can sign up in person for exclusive access to a digital rush for In the Heights beginning at 9am. Arriving early for registration does not affect your chances of securing tickets. All registrants will receive instructions and a single-use access code for the digital rush at 2pm that day. Participants will enter a virtual waiting room, and tickets will be available on a first come, first-served basis. Once admitted, customers may purchase up to four $28 Heights Rush Tickets to one performance of In the Heights (Oct 28 – Nov 15), subject to availability. Inventory is limited to 5,000 tickets, and therefore signing up does not guarantee that registrants will get tickets. To RSVP for the Washington Heights event, visit NYCityCenter.org/HeightsRush.

City Center’s Annual Gala Presentation of In the Heights runs for a special three weeks, October 28 – November 15, and is directed by David Mendizábal, with choreography by Mayte Natalio, and music direction by Alejandro Senior.

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