Julianne Moore Will Lead FAYDRA at Manhattan Theatre Club

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced that Julianne Moore will return to the New York stage in the world premiere of Faydra, a new play by Tony Award nominee and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters.

Performances for Faydra begin February 2, 2027, with opening night scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2027 at New York City Center Stage I. Tickets for MTC's strictly limited engagement of Faydra are now available exclusively to MTC subscribers and patrons.

“There's nothing like watching a homegrown Manhattan Theatre Club commission become a magnet for talent,” said MTC Artistic Director Nicki Hunter. “Sarah Ruhl's bold, funny, and devastating reimagining of this classic tale will draw the immensely gifted Julianne Moore back to the stage, and mark Les Waters' return to MTC after three decades. We look forward to announcing additions to this exciting company in the months ahead.”

Aphrodite aims her bow at Faydra and lets an arrow of love fly. Nothing is ever the same. Mostly because the object of Faydra's sudden, all-devouring lust is her soon-to-be stepson.

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore stars in this fearless world premiere that is a modern take on the classic Greek myth. Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Sarah Ruhl and directed by Tony nominee Les Waters, Faydra explores the impossibility of reconciling logic and longing—especially for a woman unwilling to deny desire.

Moore has built one of the most acclaimed careers in contemporary acting, earning widespread recognition for her remarkable range across film and television. Her unforgettable performances include Short Cuts, Boogie Nights (Academy Award nomination), The Big Lebowski, Far from Heaven (Academy Award nomination), The End of the Affair (Academy Award nomination), The Hours (Academy Award nomination), Still Alice (Academy Award, Best Actress) and May December, among many others, in addition to acclaimed television work in “Game Change,” (Emmy Award), “Lisey's Story” and “Mary & George.” She can be seen this winter in The Debut, a new film written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

Playwright Sarah Ruhl, whose acclaimed works have established her as one of America's most distinctive dramatic voices, reunites with director Les Waters, whose celebrated collaborations with Ruhl include Eurydice, For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, and the Tony Award-nominated In the Next Room (or the vibrator play). Faydra also reunites Julianne Moore with Waters, following their previous collaboration on Caryl Churchill's Ice Cream with Hot Fudge at The Public Theater in 1990.

Additional casting and creative team for Faydra will be announced at a later date.

About Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore (Faydra) is an Academy Award–, Emmy-, Golden Globe–, and BAFTA-winning actor celebrated for her wide-ranging performances across film and television. Known for her acclaimed roles in Still Alice, Far From Heaven, The Hours, The Kids Are All Right, and Boogie Nights, she has built a career defined by versatility and depth. Moore is the first American woman to receive top acting honors at the Berlin, Venice, and Cannes Film Festivals, cementing her status as one of the most respected performers of her generation. Recent credits include Todd Haynes' May December —which earned her a Golden Globe nomination—Apple TV's Echo Valley, Pedro Almodovar's The Room Next Door, Netflix's limited series “Sirens,” and historical miniseries “Mary & George.” Coming up, Moore will star in Jesse Eisenberg's A24 musical comedy The Debut. Beyond the screen, Moore is a New York Times bestselling children's author of the Freckleface Strawberry series and the founding chair of Everytown for Gun Safety's Creative Council, where she advocates for ending gun violence in America. With over 70 films to her name, Moore continues to deliver work that resonates with audiences worldwide.

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