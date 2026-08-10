Full Cast Set for JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary North American Tour

Jersey Boys has revealed the complete cast for the upcoming 20th Anniversary North American Tour. Leading the company as the legendary ‘Four Seasons’ are Coby Oram as ‘Frankie Valli,’ Peyton Schoenhofer as ‘Bob Gaudio,’ Harry Sperduto as ‘Tommy DeVito,’ Owen McCredie as ‘Nick Massi,’ and Andrew Martin McGuire as ‘Frankie Valli, at certain performances.’

They are joined on tour by Alexis Aponte as ‘Lorraine,’ Sarah Coleman as ‘Francine,’ Ryan Hurley as ‘Norm Waxman,’ Sam Joseph as ‘Hank Majewski,’ Eliza Levy as ‘Mary Delgado,’ Nicholas Dion Reese as ‘Barry Belson,’ Andrew Sattler as ‘Bob Crewe,’ Grant Weathington as ‘Joe Pesci,’ and Jason Winfield as ‘Gyp DeCarlo.’ Sam Alan Johnson, Ryan Koch, and Lexie McEntire are Swings.

The new North American tour of Jersey Boys, produced by NETworks Presentations, will premiere at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY, then will continue to major markets throughout its first touring year including Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Additional tour cities and information can be found at JerseyBoysInfo.com.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Grammy Award-winner Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The recipient of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.

The Broadway production originally opened on November 6, 2005, and, by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It returned to New York with a new production from November 2017 to May 2022. Jersey Boys has also had multiple record-breaking US National Tours from 2006 through 2022 as well as productions in Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.

The Jersey Boys 20th Anniversary North American tour will be staged by the entire original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projections design by Michael Clark, hair design by Charles LaPointe, and production supervision by Danny Austin. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting direction is by Ashley Amber.

Tour Schedule

Syracuse, NY

09/08/2026 - 09/12/2026

Landmark Theatre

Nashville, TN

09/16/2026 - 09/20/2026

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

New Orleans, LA

09/22/2026 - 09/27/2026

Saenger Theatre

Baton Rouge, LA

09/28/2026 -

River Center Theatre for Performing Arts

Lafayette, LA

09/29/2026 -

Heymann Center

Jackson, MS

09/30/2026 -

Thalia Mara Hall

Springfield, IL

10/02/2026 -

UIS Performing Arts Center

Paducah, KY

10/03/2026 -

The Carson Center

Oxford, AL

10/04/2026 -

Oxford Performing Arts Center

Louisville, KY

10/06/2026 - 10/11/2026

The Kentucky Center

Charleston, WV

10/12/2026 -

Clay Center

Utica, NY

10/14/2026 - 10/15/2026

Stanley Theatre

New Brunswick, NJ

10/16/2026 - 10/17/2026

State Theatre New Jersey

Milwaukee, WI

10/20/2026 - 10/25/2026

Marcus Center

Sioux Falls, SD

10/27/2026 - 10/28/2026

Washington Pavilion

Midland, MI

10/30/2026 - 11/01/2026

Midland Center for the Arts

Fort Worth, TX

11/03/2026 - 11/08/2026

Bass Performance Hall

Chicago, IL

11/10/2026 - 11/22/2026

CIBC Theatre

Evans, GA

11/24/2026 -

Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Savannah, GA

11/25/2026 -

Johnny Mercer Theatre

Fayetteville, AR

11/27/2026 - 11/29/2026

Walton Arts Center

Denver, CO

12/01/2026 - 12/06/2026

Buell Theatre

Billings, MT

01/05/2027 - 01/06/2027

Alberta Blair Theater

Eugene, OR

01/08/2027 - 01/10/2027

Hult Center

Folsom, CA

01/19/2027 - 01/24/2027

Harris Center for the Arts

Costa Mesa, CA

01/26/2027 - 01/31/2027

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Fresno, CA

02/02/2027 - 02/04/2027

Saroyan Theatre

Modesto, CA

02/05/2027 - 02/06/2027

Gallo Center for the Arts

Bakersfield, CA

02/07/2027 -

Dignity Health Theater

Reno, NV

02/09/2027 - 02/14/2027

Pioneer Center

Los Angeles, CA

02/16/2027 - 02/28/2027

Pantages Theatre

Rockford, IL

03/03/2027 -

Coronado Theatre

Toledo, OH

03/04/2027 - 03/07/2027

Stranahan Theater

Hartford, CT

03/09/2027 - 03/14/2027

The Bushnell

Rochester, NY

03/16/2027 - 03/21/2027

West Herr Auditorium Theatre

Burlington, VT

03/23/2027 - 03/24/2027

Flynn Center

Portland, ME

03/26/2027 - 03/27/2027

Merrill Auditorium

Ft. Myers, FL

03/30/2027 - 04/04/2027

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Columbia, SC

04/06/2027 - 04/08/2027

Koger Center For The Arts

Jacksonville, FL

04/09/2027 - 04/11/2027

Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts

Elmira, NY

04/13/2027 - 04/15/2027

Clemens Center

Scranton, PA

04/16/2027 - 04/18/2027

Scranton Cultural Center

Hershey, PA

04/20/2027 - 04/25/2027

Hershey Theatre

Washington, DC

04/27/2027 - 05/09/2027

The National Theatre

Providence, RI

05/11/2027 - 05/16/2027

Providence Performing Arts Center

Buffalo, NY

05/18/2027 - 05/23/2027

Shea's PAC

London, ON

05/25/2027 -

Canada Life Place

Kitchener, ON

05/28/2027 - 05/29/2027

Centre in the Square

West Palm Beach, FL

06/01/2027 - 06/06/2027

Kravis Center

Miami, FL

06/08/2027 - 06/13/2027

Adrienne Arsht Center

Tampa, FL

06/15/2027 - 06/20/2027

Straz Center

Orlando, FL

06/22/2027 - 06/27/2027

Dr. Phillips Center

Brookville, NY

07/06/2027 -

Tilles Center For The Performing Arts Concert Hall

Cleveland, OH

07/13/2027 - 07/18/2027

Palace Theatre

Knoxville, TN

07/20/2027 - 07/25/2027

Tennessee Theatre

Charlotte, NC

07/30/2027 - 08/01/2027

Belk Theater

Madison, WI

08/03/2026 - 08/08/2027

Overture Center

Chattanooga, TN

08/10/2027 - 08/15/2027

Tivoli Theatre

Houston, TX

08/17/2027 - 08/22/2027

Hobby Center

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