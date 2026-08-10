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Full Cast Set for JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary North American Tour

The tour will feature Coby Oram, Peyton Schoenhofer, Harry Sperduto, Owen McCredie, Andrew Martin McGuire.

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Full Cast Set for JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary North American Tour

Jersey Boys has revealed the complete cast for the upcoming 20th Anniversary North American Tour. Leading the company as the legendary ‘Four Seasons’ are Coby Oram as ‘Frankie Valli,’ Peyton Schoenhofer as ‘Bob Gaudio,’ Harry Sperduto as ‘Tommy DeVito,’ Owen McCredie as ‘Nick Massi,’ and Andrew Martin McGuire as ‘Frankie Valli, at certain performances.’

They are joined on tour by Alexis Aponte as ‘Lorraine,’ Sarah Coleman as ‘Francine,’ Ryan Hurley as ‘Norm Waxman,’ Sam Joseph as ‘Hank Majewski,’ Eliza Levy as ‘Mary Delgado,’ Nicholas Dion Reese as ‘Barry Belson,’ Andrew Sattler as ‘Bob Crewe,’ Grant Weathington as ‘Joe Pesci,’ and Jason Winfield as ‘Gyp DeCarlo.’ Sam Alan Johnson, Ryan Koch, and Lexie McEntire are Swings.

The new North American tour of Jersey Boys, produced by NETworks Presentations, will premiere at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY, then will continue to major markets throughout its first touring year including Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Additional tour cities and information can be found at JerseyBoysInfo.com.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Grammy Award-winner Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The recipient of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.

The Broadway production originally opened on November 6, 2005, and, by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It returned to New York with a new production from November 2017 to May 2022. Jersey Boys has also had multiple record-breaking US National Tours from 2006 through 2022 as well as productions in Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.

The Jersey Boys 20th Anniversary North American tour will be staged by the entire original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projections design by Michael Clark, hair design by Charles LaPointe, and production supervision by Danny Austin. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting direction is by Ashley Amber.

Tour Schedule

Syracuse, NY

09/08/2026 - 09/12/2026
Landmark Theatre

Nashville, TN

09/16/2026 - 09/20/2026
Tennessee Performing Arts Center

New Orleans, LA

09/22/2026 - 09/27/2026
Saenger Theatre

Baton Rouge, LA

09/28/2026 -
River Center Theatre for Performing Arts

Lafayette, LA

09/29/2026 -
Heymann Center

Jackson, MS

09/30/2026 -
Thalia Mara Hall

Springfield, IL

10/02/2026 -
UIS Performing Arts Center

Paducah, KY

10/03/2026 -
The Carson Center

Oxford, AL

10/04/2026 -
Oxford Performing Arts Center

Louisville, KY

10/06/2026 - 10/11/2026
The Kentucky Center

Charleston, WV

10/12/2026 -
Clay Center

Utica, NY

10/14/2026 - 10/15/2026
Stanley Theatre

New Brunswick, NJ

10/16/2026 - 10/17/2026
State Theatre New Jersey

Milwaukee, WI

10/20/2026 - 10/25/2026
Marcus Center

Sioux Falls, SD

10/27/2026 - 10/28/2026
Washington Pavilion

Midland, MI

10/30/2026 - 11/01/2026
Midland Center for the Arts

Fort Worth, TX

11/03/2026 - 11/08/2026
Bass Performance Hall

Chicago, IL

11/10/2026 - 11/22/2026
CIBC Theatre

Evans, GA

11/24/2026 -
Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Savannah, GA

11/25/2026 -
Johnny Mercer Theatre

Fayetteville, AR

11/27/2026 - 11/29/2026
Walton Arts Center

Denver, CO

12/01/2026 - 12/06/2026
Buell Theatre

Billings, MT

01/05/2027 - 01/06/2027
Alberta Blair Theater

Eugene, OR

01/08/2027 - 01/10/2027
Hult Center

Folsom, CA

01/19/2027 - 01/24/2027
Harris Center for the Arts

Costa Mesa, CA

01/26/2027 - 01/31/2027
Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Fresno, CA

02/02/2027 - 02/04/2027
Saroyan Theatre

Modesto, CA

02/05/2027 - 02/06/2027
Gallo Center for the Arts

Bakersfield, CA

02/07/2027 -
Dignity Health Theater

Reno, NV

02/09/2027 - 02/14/2027
Pioneer Center

Los Angeles, CA

02/16/2027 - 02/28/2027
Pantages Theatre

Rockford, IL

03/03/2027 -
Coronado Theatre

Toledo, OH

03/04/2027 - 03/07/2027
Stranahan Theater

Hartford, CT

03/09/2027 - 03/14/2027
The Bushnell

Rochester, NY

03/16/2027 - 03/21/2027
West Herr Auditorium Theatre

Burlington, VT

03/23/2027 - 03/24/2027
Flynn Center

Portland, ME

03/26/2027 - 03/27/2027
Merrill Auditorium

Ft. Myers, FL

03/30/2027 - 04/04/2027
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Columbia, SC

04/06/2027 - 04/08/2027
Koger Center For The Arts

Jacksonville, FL

04/09/2027 - 04/11/2027
Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts

Elmira, NY

04/13/2027 - 04/15/2027
Clemens Center

Scranton, PA

04/16/2027 - 04/18/2027
Scranton Cultural Center

Hershey, PA

04/20/2027 - 04/25/2027
Hershey Theatre

Washington, DC

04/27/2027 - 05/09/2027
The National Theatre

Providence, RI

05/11/2027 - 05/16/2027
Providence Performing Arts Center

Buffalo, NY

05/18/2027 - 05/23/2027
Shea's PAC

London, ON

05/25/2027 -
Canada Life Place

Kitchener, ON

05/28/2027 - 05/29/2027
Centre in the Square

West Palm Beach, FL

06/01/2027 - 06/06/2027
Kravis Center

Miami, FL

06/08/2027 - 06/13/2027
Adrienne Arsht Center

Tampa, FL

06/15/2027 - 06/20/2027
Straz Center

Orlando, FL

06/22/2027 - 06/27/2027
Dr. Phillips Center

Brookville, NY

07/06/2027 -
Tilles Center For The Performing Arts Concert Hall

Cleveland, OH

07/13/2027 - 07/18/2027
Palace Theatre

Knoxville, TN

07/20/2027 - 07/25/2027
Tennessee Theatre

Charlotte, NC

07/30/2027 - 08/01/2027
Belk Theater

Madison, WI

08/03/2026 - 08/08/2027
Overture Center

Chattanooga, TN

08/10/2027 - 08/15/2027
Tivoli Theatre

Houston, TX

08/17/2027 - 08/22/2027
Hobby Center

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