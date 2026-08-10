Full Cast Set for JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary North American Tour
The tour will feature Coby Oram, Peyton Schoenhofer, Harry Sperduto, Owen McCredie, Andrew Martin McGuire.
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Jersey Boys has revealed the complete cast for the upcoming 20th Anniversary North American Tour. Leading the company as the legendary ‘Four Seasons’ are Coby Oram as ‘Frankie Valli,’ Peyton Schoenhofer as ‘Bob Gaudio,’ Harry Sperduto as ‘Tommy DeVito,’ Owen McCredie as ‘Nick Massi,’ and Andrew Martin McGuire as ‘Frankie Valli, at certain performances.’
They are joined on tour by Alexis Aponte as ‘Lorraine,’ Sarah Coleman as ‘Francine,’ Ryan Hurley as ‘Norm Waxman,’ Sam Joseph as ‘Hank Majewski,’ Eliza Levy as ‘Mary Delgado,’ Nicholas Dion Reese as ‘Barry Belson,’ Andrew Sattler as ‘Bob Crewe,’ Grant Weathington as ‘Joe Pesci,’ and Jason Winfield as ‘Gyp DeCarlo.’ Sam Alan Johnson, Ryan Koch, and Lexie McEntire are Swings.
The new North American tour of Jersey Boys, produced by NETworks Presentations, will premiere at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, NY, then will continue to major markets throughout its first touring year including Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. Additional tour cities and information can be found at JerseyBoysInfo.com.
Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back To You.”
Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Grammy Award-winner Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe.
The recipient of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.
The Broadway production originally opened on November 6, 2005, and, by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It returned to New York with a new production from November 2017 to May 2022. Jersey Boys has also had multiple record-breaking US National Tours from 2006 through 2022 as well as productions in Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.
The Jersey Boys 20th Anniversary North American tour will be staged by the entire original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projections design by Michael Clark, hair design by Charles LaPointe, and production supervision by Danny Austin. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting direction is by Ashley Amber.
Tour Schedule
Syracuse, NY
09/08/2026 - 09/12/2026
Landmark Theatre
Nashville, TN
09/16/2026 - 09/20/2026
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
New Orleans, LA
09/22/2026 - 09/27/2026
Saenger Theatre
Baton Rouge, LA
09/28/2026 -
River Center Theatre for Performing Arts
Lafayette, LA
09/29/2026 -
Heymann Center
Jackson, MS
09/30/2026 -
Thalia Mara Hall
Springfield, IL
10/02/2026 -
UIS Performing Arts Center
Paducah, KY
10/03/2026 -
The Carson Center
Oxford, AL
10/04/2026 -
Oxford Performing Arts Center
Louisville, KY
10/06/2026 - 10/11/2026
The Kentucky Center
Charleston, WV
10/12/2026 -
Clay Center
Utica, NY
10/14/2026 - 10/15/2026
Stanley Theatre
New Brunswick, NJ
10/16/2026 - 10/17/2026
State Theatre New Jersey
Milwaukee, WI
10/20/2026 - 10/25/2026
Marcus Center
Sioux Falls, SD
10/27/2026 - 10/28/2026
Washington Pavilion
Midland, MI
10/30/2026 - 11/01/2026
Midland Center for the Arts
Fort Worth, TX
11/03/2026 - 11/08/2026
Bass Performance Hall
Chicago, IL
11/10/2026 - 11/22/2026
CIBC Theatre
Evans, GA
11/24/2026 -
Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Savannah, GA
11/25/2026 -
Johnny Mercer Theatre
Fayetteville, AR
11/27/2026 - 11/29/2026
Walton Arts Center
Denver, CO
12/01/2026 - 12/06/2026
Buell Theatre
Billings, MT
01/05/2027 - 01/06/2027
Alberta Blair Theater
Eugene, OR
01/08/2027 - 01/10/2027
Hult Center
Folsom, CA
01/19/2027 - 01/24/2027
Harris Center for the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA
01/26/2027 - 01/31/2027
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Fresno, CA
02/02/2027 - 02/04/2027
Saroyan Theatre
Modesto, CA
02/05/2027 - 02/06/2027
Gallo Center for the Arts
Bakersfield, CA
02/07/2027 -
Dignity Health Theater
Reno, NV
02/09/2027 - 02/14/2027
Pioneer Center
Los Angeles, CA
02/16/2027 - 02/28/2027
Pantages Theatre
Rockford, IL
03/03/2027 -
Coronado Theatre
Toledo, OH
03/04/2027 - 03/07/2027
Stranahan Theater
Hartford, CT
03/09/2027 - 03/14/2027
The Bushnell
Rochester, NY
03/16/2027 - 03/21/2027
West Herr Auditorium Theatre
Burlington, VT
03/23/2027 - 03/24/2027
Flynn Center
Portland, ME
03/26/2027 - 03/27/2027
Merrill Auditorium
Ft. Myers, FL
03/30/2027 - 04/04/2027
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Columbia, SC
04/06/2027 - 04/08/2027
Koger Center For The Arts
Jacksonville, FL
04/09/2027 - 04/11/2027
Jacksonville Center For The Performing Arts
Elmira, NY
04/13/2027 - 04/15/2027
Clemens Center
Scranton, PA
04/16/2027 - 04/18/2027
Scranton Cultural Center
Hershey, PA
04/20/2027 - 04/25/2027
Hershey Theatre
Washington, DC
04/27/2027 - 05/09/2027
The National Theatre
Providence, RI
05/11/2027 - 05/16/2027
Providence Performing Arts Center
Buffalo, NY
05/18/2027 - 05/23/2027
Shea's PAC
London, ON
05/25/2027 -
Canada Life Place
Kitchener, ON
05/28/2027 - 05/29/2027
Centre in the Square
West Palm Beach, FL
06/01/2027 - 06/06/2027
Kravis Center
Miami, FL
06/08/2027 - 06/13/2027
Adrienne Arsht Center
Tampa, FL
06/15/2027 - 06/20/2027
Straz Center
Orlando, FL
06/22/2027 - 06/27/2027
Dr. Phillips Center
Brookville, NY
07/06/2027 -
Tilles Center For The Performing Arts Concert Hall
Cleveland, OH
07/13/2027 - 07/18/2027
Palace Theatre
Knoxville, TN
07/20/2027 - 07/25/2027
Tennessee Theatre
Charlotte, NC
07/30/2027 - 08/01/2027
Belk Theater
Madison, WI
08/03/2026 - 08/08/2027
Overture Center
Chattanooga, TN
08/10/2027 - 08/15/2027
Tivoli Theatre
Houston, TX
08/17/2027 - 08/22/2027
Hobby Center