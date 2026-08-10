HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Will Release Cast Album; Listen to 'Gym Song' Now

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody will release an original cast album on September 18. The first single from the show, titled ‘Gym Song’, is now available to stream and download. Click here to download or stream, and listen to the song in the video!

The album will feature the original Off-Broadway cast including Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Jimin Moon as Shane Hollander, with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, Ryan Duncan, Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett rounding out the ensemble.

The album is produced by Lloyd Kikoler, co-produced by Dylan MarcAurele and Mateo Chavez Lewis, Executive Produced by Alan Kliffer, Christian Palomares and Sean Nyberg and will be released by Center Stage Records.

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the production has been has been extended twice and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club (530 W 27th St) through Sunday, November 1. Subsequent productions are now running in Canada and the UK.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show up close on the small-stage by a cast of Broadway actors.

The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Mateo Chavez Lewis (Music Direction), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), and Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator/Sensitivity Specialist).

As previously announced, Broadway veteran Aaron Alcaraz will step into the role of ‘Shane Hollander’ beginning Thursday, August 13 – Sunday, August 30. Additionally, current company member Shelby Acosta will assume the role of ‘Shane’s Mom & Others’ beginning Thursday, September 10. Cherry Torres will take her final bow in the production on Wednesday, September 9. Lastly, Sujaya Sunkara has joined the production as ‘Understudy for Main Susan, Shane’s Mom, Ilya’s Dad.’

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