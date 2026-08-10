Photos: GAME OF THRONES: THE MAD KING is Now Playing at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released all new production photos for the world premiere of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King, a new play based on novels by George R. R. Martin, adapted by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke. George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon until Saturday 5 September 2026. Check out the photos below!

Read the reviews for Game of Thrones: The Mad King here.

The cast of George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King comprises Michael Abubakar (Eddard Stark), Elizabeth Ayodele (Princess Elia Martell), Maxim Ays (Ser Jaime Lannister), Miles Barrow (Benjen Stark), Islam Bouakkaz (Howland Reed), Luke Brady (Brandon Stark), Marty Breen (Catelyn Stark), Sebastian Charles (Owen Merryweather / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Adrian Christopher (Prince Lewyn Martell / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Ronan Cullen (On-stage Swing / Puppeteer), Fred Davis (Qarlton Chelsted / Maester / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Edem-Ita Duke (Oberyn Martell), Simi Egbejumi-David (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Daisy Franks (Cersei Lannister / Golda Whent / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Mariah Gale (Queen Rhaella Targaryen / Lady Shella Whent), Richard Hansell (Grand Maester Pycelle), Daniel Hawksford (Ser Barristan Selmy), Lewis Howard (Ensemble / Puppeteer), April Nerissa Hudson (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Tom Larkin (Lord Whent / Wisdom Rossart / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Chelsea Marie (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Kel Matsena (Ser Arthur Dayne), Shaun Yusuf McKee (Ser Gerold Hightower / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Alexander Newland (Lord Rickard Stark), Hughie O’Donnell (Lord Varys), Huw Parmenter (Ser Oswell Whent), Noah Ritter (Prince Rhaegar Targaryen), Harmony Rose-Bremner (Lyanna Stark), Kate Rowsell (On-stage Swing / Puppeteer), Michael Shaeffer (King Aerys II Targaryen), Tanisha Spring (Ashara Dayne), Tom Stacy (On-stage Swing / Puppeteer), Matt Tait (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Tzarina-Nassor (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Marcello Walton (Ser Jonothor Darry / Lord Tywin Lannister) and Callum Woodhouse (Lord Robert Baratheon).

George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King is a sweeping new stage epic from the world of George R. R. Martin. Spanning the final years before the events of the novels, this powerful drama reveals a legendary chapter of Westerosi history.

Joining Dominic and Duncan on the creative team are Puppetry and Movement Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Lume); Set Designer Chloe Lamford; Costume Designer Georgia McGuinness; Lighting Designer Jon Clark; Composer Will Stuart; Sound Designer Tom Gibbons; Casting Director Amy Ball CDG; Fight Director Bethan Clark; Intimacy Director Ingrid Mackinnon; Voice & Text Jeannette Nelson; Dialect Hazel Holder; Associate Director Emily Raymond; Associate Puppetry and Movement Scarlet Wilderink; Period Dance Consultant Francesca Roche; Creative Consultant Ti Mikkel; Director’s Consultant Lenore Gallegos; Associate Puppetry Designer Oli Simonon; Associate Set Designer Machiko Weston; Associate Costume Designer Alex Berry; Associate Lighting Designer Lucía Sánchez Roldan; Associate Sound Designer Alex Twiselton and Assistant Director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb.

George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King is co-produced with Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, Mark Manuel, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures obo HBO and Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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