James Graham's INK Film Adaptation to be Released in Theaters and on Netflix This Winter

The film adaptation of James Graham's play INK will be released in theaters on December 11, 2026, and on Netflix on January 8, 2027, in the United States and Latin America.

The film stars Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy. Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle directs, with a screenplay by James Graham, based on his Tony- and Olivier-Award-winning original play of the same name.

INK is produced by Danny Boyle, Tracey Seaward, Tessa Ross and Michael Ellenberg. INK is a STUDIOCANAL, Media Res and House Productions film. Executive producers are Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Joe Naftalin for Studiocanal, Tonia Davis, Zoë Edwards, James Graham, and Sudie Smyth for Studiocanal.

The film is a cinematic rollercoaster about a group of visionaries and misfits who had an idea for a new kind of news — one that would give the people what they want and would change the face of the world we live in today.

About INK

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Ink, written by Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee James Graham and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner, Tony and BAFTA Award nominee, Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold, ran at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre from April to July 2019.

Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller starred in Ink with David Wilson Barnes, Bill Buell, Andrew Durand, Eden Marryshow, Colin McPhillamy, Erin Neufer, Kevin Pariseau, Rana Roy, Michael Siberry, Robert Stanton, and Tara Summers. Following a successful run at the Almeida Theatre in 2017, Ink opened in the West End at the Duke of York's Theatre, where it ran through January 2018.

Photo credit: Netflix

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